Sentry + FastAPI Berlin Meetup

On September 7th, Sentry hosted its first-ever Berlin meetup with the FastAPI community at the Mercure Hotel Berlin MOA.

Speakers included Sebastian Ramirez, founder of FastAPI, Armin Ronacher, founder of Flask, Marcelo Trylesinski, maintainer of Starlette & Uvicorn, and Samuel Colvin, founder of Pydantic.

You can find the talks recorded from the event here.

TALKS:

0:00: Kickoff & Current State of FastAPI by Sebastian Ramirez

34:29: History of FastAPI by Marcelo Trylesinski

50:50: Rust and Python by Armin Ronacher

1:10:00: Pydantic v2 and Rust by Samuel Colvin

Fireside Chat

Featuring