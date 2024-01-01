Resources

Launch Week Day 2: Troubleshooting Performance Problems

Today, we’re making it even easier to find and solve user-impacting issues with three new Sentry Performance features:

  • INP (Interaction to Next Paint) as a new core web vital
  • An improved tracing experience
  • A new workflow for mobile developers to take action on cold and warm starts

Featuring

  • Zoe Chou

    Product Manager, Sentry Sentry

  • George Gritsouk

    Sr. Software Engineer, Sentry

  • Jasmin Kassas

    Product Manager, Sentry

