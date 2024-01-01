Resources

Sentry + FastAPI Q&A Livestream

EventPythonFastAPI

As a follow-up to our first-ever FastAPI meetup, this virtual event with Sebastian Ramirez, founder of FastAPI, and Salma Alam-Naylor, DevRel Advocate at Sentry answered all of the questions we didn’t get a chance to during the meetup, and also answered live Q&A from the audience.

Featuring

  • Sebastián Ramírez

    Creator of FastAPI, Typer, SQLModel, Asyncer, etc

  • Salma Alam-Naylor

    Senior Dev Advocate, Sentry

  • Steven Eubank

    Technical Program Manager, Sentry

Get in touch.

By filling out this form, you agree to our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.