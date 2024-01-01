Taming the Kraken: Managing a Python Monolith with Sentry

Join David Winterbottom, a principal software engineer at Kraken Technologies, as he shares an inside look into how he and his team develop, deploy, and maintain a rapidly evolving Python monorepo with over 4 million lines of code that powers the Kraken utility platform.

In this workshop, David will share how his department of 500 developers, who deploy around 200 times a day, use Sentry to reduce noise, prioritize issues, and maintain code quality–without relying on a dedicated QA team.

Learn how they: