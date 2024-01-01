See Slow Faster - Introducing Mobile Vitals

Resources

Philipp Hofmann (Software Developer @Sentry) dives into the various ways to monitor the performance of your mobile applications and demos a workflow, from issue to resolution.

We cover:

  • Mobile Vitals, like Cold and Warm Start, as well as Slow and Frozen frames
  • Our new auto-instrumentation for iOS, Android, and React-Native apps
  • Distributed Tracing for Mobile Applications

  • Philipp Hofmann

