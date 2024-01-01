How to Monitor Mobile Apps: Sentry + Wix

Neil Manvar (Solutions Engineer @Sentry) and Lev Vidrak (Mobile Team Lead @Wix) show and discuss how to use Sentry to monitor Errors & Performance for React Native and Android mobile apps.
02:20 - Sentry’s Pillars - How Release Health fits in
04:55 - Monitoring Flutter apps
08:45 - Monitor Performance in your React Native apps
19:54 - Monitor Performance in your Android apps
24:58 - Adding Attachments to your Events
32:23 - Lev highlights the React Native framework
37:10 - How Wix’ Engineering teams are structured
38:40 - Lev shows how his team uses Sentry to monitor mobile apps
55:04 - Q & A
