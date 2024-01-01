Resources

Pragmatic SaaS Architecture

At WeAreDevelopers Congress 2017, Sentry developer Armin Ronacher discussed our experiences at Sentry building a SaaS business on a Python technology stack from a security and scalability point of view. He looks at where Python shines and which technologies to pair it with for the best possible experience.

  • Armin Ronacher

