A Python and Rust Love Story

In this talk at PyCON CZ, Sentry developer Armin Ronacher discusses our experiences at Sentry marrying Rust and Python, as well as why it’s a great match for many applications. He gives a quick intro to Rust, looks at how to translate common concepts from Python to it, and how to make extension modules in it.

  • Armin Ronacher

