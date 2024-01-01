Resources

Rust at Sentry

Sentry developer (and Flask framework creator) Armin Ronacher talks about how the usage of Rust started as an experiment at Sentry but became a non negligible part of our infrastructure. This is lessons learned, what works and doesn’t and what we think is going to happen in the future.

  • Armin Ronacher

