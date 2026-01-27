Sentry Expands Seer AI Debugging Agent to Local Development and Code Review

AI agent now supports earlier bug detection under a single flat pricing model

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2026 — Sentry today announced new capabilities for Seer, its AI-powered debugging agent, extending debugging support to local development and code review, and introducing a simplified, flat pricing model with unlimited usage.

“Wherever code breaks, Seer helps you fix it faster,” said Sentry CEO Milin Desai. “It’s the next step in Sentry’s evolution; a fundamentally smarter way to understand what’s happening with your code from development to production, and how to fix it.”

Seer is built on Sentry’s unique production telemetry, including errors, traces, logs, and metrics. That runtime context allows Seer to diagnose failures that cannot be reliably identified through static code analysis alone, particularly in distributed systems where issues often cross service and infrastructure boundaries.

“After more than a decade of helping developers find and tackle bugs, Sentry has an unrivaled understanding of what breaks in production and why,” Desai said. “With that context, we can move beyond flagging issues after the fact to explaining them in real time, automatically identifying the root cause for developers and their coding agents, and even anticipating problems before code goes live.”

AI coding tools can identify some issues by reading source code, but many real-world failures only surface at runtime. Performance regressions, cascading service failures, and load-related issues often depend on conditions that are not visible in code alone.

Seer combines source code with live application behavior to identify these problems, including:

Failures that propagate across services or network boundaries

Latency spikes caused by contention or resource saturation

Errors that occur only under production traffic patterns

By analyzing how software actually behaves, Seer focuses on determining why a failure occurred, not just where it surfaced.

“Failures in modern systems often cannot be debugged by simply reading the code,” Indragie Karunaratne, director of engineering at Sentry said. “Seer is designed for that reality. It looks at how services behave together at runtime, which makes it possible to identify root causes that static analysis and code review alone can’t catch.”

With this release, Sentry is expanding Seer’s role beyond production debugging to support developers earlier in their workflow.

Local development

Seer connects to local coding agents through the Sentry MCP server. As developers reproduce bugs locally, application telemetry is sent to Sentry, where Seer can analyze raw events and perform root cause analysis. That context can be used by coding agents to generate fixes before code is committed.

Code review

Seer can analyze pull requests to identify defects likely to cause production failures. The system is designed to focus on high-impact issues rather than stylistic feedback, helping teams catch real bugs before code is merged.

Production

When bugs reach production, Seer automatically identifies the most actionable issues and performs root cause analysis in the background. When sufficient context exists, it can generate suggested code changes or delegate fixes to supported coding agents.

Sentry is also developing an experimental capability that allows developers to ask Seer open-ended questions about their telemetry. This feature is intended for investigations that begin with symptoms rather than a clearly identified bug, such as unexplained performance regressions or anomalous trends. The capability is currently available in early preview for select customers.

“Seer represents our broader vision: Sentry as the intelligence and reasoning layer for modern software development, and as a platform teams use to see, explain, and fix what matters,” Desai said.

Alongside the general availability of Seer, Sentry announced a simplified pricing model:

$40 per active contributor per month

Unlimited usage

Contributors are counted if they create at least two pull requests in a connected repository during the month

The model removes usage limits and seat management.

Existing Sentry customers can activate a 14-day free trial in settings. New users can sign up directly with Sentry to get started.

Sentry helps every developer detect, understand, and fix broken code, fast. Using Sentry’s debugging platform decreases resolution time from days to minutes, giving developers more time to do the stuff they love, all while making customers happier. Sentry is used by over 4 million developers and 150,000 organizations, including Disney+, Cloudflare, GitHub, Anthropic, Vercel, and Atlassian.

Michael Selvidge

Sentry

media@sentry.io

