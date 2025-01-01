Mobile App Monitoring And Crash Reporting

[On-Demand] Mobile Crash Reporting and Debugging Best Practices

Watch this session to learn key tips for identifying, resolving, and preventing mobile crashes, fast, so you can spend less time troubleshooting and more time building.

Tolerated by 4 million developers

Catch and fix mobile issues faster

Debug errors, crashes, ANRs, and app hangs faster

Crashes, ANRs, app hangs, and unexpected app behavior are inevitable—but spending hours trying to reproduce them shouldn’t be. Sentry links context like stack traces, device and app state, and user actions to help you go from alert to root cause—no log diving or waiting on user reports required.

Explore the interactive sandbox
Get alerts and full context behind mobile issues

Get alerts and full context behind mobile issues

It’s not fun to have to investigate problems like  hydration errors, but it’s worse when you don’t know about them in the first place. 

Sentry groups errors automatically, sends alerts, and gives you context like:

  • Stack traces

  • Breadcrumbs

  • Device/OS details

  • Suspect commits

so you can identify the issue owners, triage, and find the root cause faster.

Learn about Error Monitoring

Debug device-specific issues (without owning every mobile device)

A checkout experience breaks on an ancient Android device with one specific OS version, but not others. 

Instead of having to reproduce the issue yourself, use Session Replay to get a video-like recreation of what users saw and did leading up to an error on the exact device and OS version.

Learn about Session Replay
Automatically connect mobile errors to owners and commits

Automatically connect mobile errors to owners and commits

When your mobile app gets vague user reports about freezing but there’s no clear repro steps, and the only clue is an uptick in ANRs, you’re usually in for a slog of a bug hunt.

Sentry cuts through the ambiguity by identifying the exact commit and author likely responsible for introducing the issue. Instead of wading through recent merges or pinging five different teammates, you get a direct path to the root cause and a faster fix.

Learn about Suspect Commits

Spot issues early, fix them automatically

See mobile jank and errors before hearing about them in user reviews

Making releases successful and ensuring the long-term stability of your app requires visibility into more than just errors.

Sentry helps you monitor releases, critical workflows, and overall app health, so you can catch stuttery screen transitions, layout shifts, and slow touch responsiveness before users churn or leave negative reviews.

Explore the interactive sandbox
Know when releases go sideways before you lose users

Know when releases go sideways before you lose users

Releases shouldn’t be a waiting game to find out from your users that search filters are broken on iOS.

Use Sentry to monitor crash-free sessions, release adoption, and stability trends the moment a new version goes live.

You’ll also see new issues tied to each release—so you can fix fast or roll back if needed.

Learn about Releases
See mobile metrics like TTID/TTFD and crash rates at a glance

See mobile metrics like TTID/TTFD and crash rates at a glance

Your users know exactly how long it takes to load the checkout screen—and you should too.

Sentry automatically captures key performance and stability metrics, so you can track things like crash rates, TTID & TTFD, screen rendering time, network request, and transactions per minute.  Drill into specific screens and user flows to understand and optimize experience where they matter most.


Learn about Mobile Performance
Go from issues to code fixes automatically with AI debugging

Go from issues to code fixes automatically with AI debugging

Not sure what’s at fault when your mobile app keeps freezing as users add a second item to their cart? 

Seer, Sentry’s AI agent, identifies the root cause of problems with 94.5% accuracy, generates code fixes and can create pull requests in GitHub to resolve issues faster.

It’s AI that can fix everything from enterprise platforms to your vibe-coded pizza delivery app.

Learn about Seer

Eliminate mobile jank and lag

Fix mobile jank and laggy code faster

Knowing your checkout flow is slow is one thing—pinpointing why is harder, and it pulls time and focus away from building new features.

Sentry gives you end-to-end visibility into the request lifecycle, from the user’s first tap in the mobile app to the final response from your backend, so you can find and fix performance bottlenecks faster.

Explore the interactive sandbox
See the exact code breaking your key experiences

See the exact code breaking your key experiences

Fixing slow load times or a janky nav bar shouldn’t be a guessing game.

With Sentry, you get a real-time breakdown of requests and operations as they happen in your mobile app.

Pinpoint the exact slow API call or lagging database query behind the issue to improve performance and the user experience.

Learn about Tracing
Find the function calls killing your mobile UX

Find the function calls killing your mobile UX

On mobile, even 50ms of delay on a button tap can be the difference between smooth and sluggish.

Sentry captures code execution from real user sessions, helping you identify what’s slowing down responsiveness right down to the function level.

Visualize call stacks across every thread during execution to spot bottlenecks and deliver a faster, smoother mobile app experience.

Learn about Profiling

Getting started with Sentry is simple

Get started with just a few lines of code.

Just run this command to sign up for and install Sentry.

Click to Copy
npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i flutter

That's it. Check out our documentation to ensure you have the latest instructions.

"If our app is slow, users won’t wait—they’ll just leave. Using Sentry to debug and monitor performance is a key factor to our success in keeping users in our app and engaged. "
Flo Health
Using Sentry, Flo Health was able to drive:
50%

faster key transactions

99.9%

crash-free sessions across millions

50+

backend deploys/day

Read More

More resources for mobile developers

Fix It

Get started with the only application monitoring platform that empowers developers to fix application problems without compromising on velocity.

