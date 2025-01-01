Resources

Find. Fix. Test. Intro to Sentry & Codecov

demo

Date: Bi-weekly, Thursdays at 10am PT

Featuring

  • Ben Pepper photo

    Ben PepperSolutions EngineerSentry

In this 25-minute group demo, Ben Pepper, Senior Solutions Engineer at Sentry shows how Sentry’s code-level visibility, from pre- to post-release, lets developers find and fix errors and slowdowns and deploy with confidence.

This demo covers:

  • Agentless setup process with framework-level integrations.
    • Error monitoring: Debug with source code in the stack trace, breadcrumbs, and Session Replay to address runtime issues quickly.
    • Tracing: Detect inefficiencies and slowdowns- go from a slow render or endpoint and drill down to the problematic code.
    • Code coverage: Analyze code coverage right from your PR and enforce coverage targets to keep code quality high and prevent issues

We run bi-weekly demos, so join us anytime! Whether you’re just getting started or need a refresher, it’s your chance to see Sentry and Codecov in action.

