Bring Sentry into your PRs to catch broken code before it hits production-- using your error and performance context along with your code and commit history to surface and fix critical issues.
Fix bugs before they ever reach prod
Sentry shows you the most impactful errors your code will cause– before it actually happens.
It blends live and historical code context with your codebase’s error and performance history to return PR comments that tell you exactly what’s going to break, why, and how to fix it.
The unique context from your errors and performance feeds gives strong signal on what actually matters, without all the noise.
Get instant PR feedback
Sentry catches typos, formatting issues, logic errors, and all the other nits you didn’t.
It pulls in context from your repo like related files and previous PRs, and even the internet, so you can focus on the big picture and merge faster. And since it's prompted through a PR comment, you only get the reviews you want.
AI code review FAQs
Of course we have more content
Get monthly product updates from Sentry
Sign up for our newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter.
And yes, it really is monthly. Ok, maybe the occasional twice a month, but for sure not like one of those daily ones that you just tune out after a while.