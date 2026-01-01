Get specific recommendations on how to make your mobile apps smaller. Upload builds from CI to spot regressions early, understand what's inside each bundle, and keep release artifacts lean.
Get recommendations on how to reduce app size
Smaller app size means faster download times, better install rates, and lower uninstall rates. But app size issues are hard to diagnose without clear visibility.
Upload your app to Sentry and see exactly where the app's size is coming from, with specific recommendations and scripts to make the app smaller, like stripping debug symbols from production binaries or minifying localized strings.
Use diffs to flag changes between builds
The cumulative effect of small changes between builds can be tough to spot.
Stave off app bloat by flagging and visualizing any changes between builds with diffs to easily see the impact of a new feature, SDK, or refactor. Catch anything that's been added, removed, or modified (like a duplicate file or an image that can be compressed).
Integrate into your CI
What gets measured gets managed. To keep a handle on app size over time, Size Analysis's GitHub integration brings automated status checks directly into your PR workflow. That means your team can see the size impact of any code change, and can block any PRs that contribute to unintended size increases.
Size Analysis FAQs
Fix It
Get started with the only application monitoring platform that empowers developers to fix application problems without compromising on velocity.