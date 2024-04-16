Sentry Events

Google Cloud Next 2026

Apr 22, 2026

In-person

Fewer Tools, Faster Fixes: A Practical Guide to Observability Consolidation

Apr 14, 2026

On-demand

HumanX 2026

Apr 6, 2026

In-person

GDC 2026

Mar 9, 2026

In-person

Using Seer to debug faster throughout your workflow

Feb 24, 2026

On-demand

How to Monitor and Fix Critical User Experiences

Feb 17, 2026

On-demand

Observing and Debugging Next.js apps with Sentry: A Hands-on Session

Feb 10, 2026

On-demand

Fix it Faster: Crash Reporting, Tracing, and Logs for iOS in Sentry

Jan 29, 2026

On-demand

AWS re:Invent 2025

Dec 1, 2025

In-person

Improve React Native Performance using Tracing and Logs

Nov 20, 2025

On-demand

Fixing your frontend: performance monitoring best practices

Oct 27, 2025

On-demand

Break production less with AI code review

Oct 16, 2025

On-demand

[Workshop] Building and Monitoring AI Agents and MCP servers

Sep 23, 2025

On-demand

Debugging with Sentry AI using Seer, MCP, and Agent Monitoring

Jul 23, 2025

On-demand

WeAreDevelopers World Congress 2025

Jul 10, 2025

In-person

Develop:Brighton 2025

Jul 8, 2025

In-person

Full-Stack Performance and Debugging Workshop

Jun 10, 2025

On-demand

AI Engineering World Fair 2025

Jun 3, 2025

In-person

Microsoft Build 2025

May 19, 2025

In-person

PyCon US 2025

May 14, 2025

In-person

Mobile App Monitoring Platforms Don’t Have To Be Noisy

May 13, 2025

On-demand

Monitor and Debug Laravel Applications with Sentry

Apr 30, 2025

On-demand

Google Cloud Next 2025

Apr 9, 2025

In-person

Debugging in Unity: Catch Bugs Before Your Players Do

Apr 1, 2025

On-demand

Instrument, monitor, fix: a hands-on debugging session

Mar 12, 2025

On-demand

Demo: Resolve IOS Issues Faster

Feb 19, 2025

On-demand

How to build testing culture on your team

Jan 28, 2025

On-demand

Smarter Tools and Best Practices for Mobile Debugging: A Hands-On Workshop

Jan 14, 2025

On-demand

Does your Open Source Strategy need supercharging?

Jan 10, 2025

On-demand

Don’t let flaky tests disrupt continuous integration

Jan 8, 2025

On-demand

Debug Faster with Sentry’s AI tools - live demo

Dec 10, 2024

On-demand

Intro to Sentry & Codecov: Live Demo

Nov 7, 2024

On-demand

Implementing Clean Architecture in Next.js

Nov 4, 2024

On-demand

Behind the Code: Laravel Experts

Oct 22, 2024

On-demand

Fix Your Front-End: JavaScript Edition

Sep 24, 2024

On-demand

Faster APIs, Better Experiences: Debugging Next.js to slash API Load Times

Sep 16, 2024

On-demand

[Extended] Tracing: Frontend issues with backend solutions

Sep 4, 2024

On-demand

The Forensics Of React Server Components (RSCs)

Sep 3, 2024

On-demand

See Sentry in Action: Watch the 10-Minute Demo

Aug 29, 2024

On-demand

Solve Mobile Bugs with Session Replay

Jul 31, 2024

On-demand

Debugging your Node.js project with Sentry

Jul 25, 2024

On-demand

Behind the Code: A Discussion with Backend Experts

Jul 16, 2024

On-demand

Inside Look: How Sentry debugs with Sentry

Jul 10, 2024

On-demand

Intro to Sentry & Codecov: Live Demo

Jun 25, 2024

On-demand

Tracing: Frontend issues with backend solutions

Jun 20, 2024

On-demand

Supabase & Sentry: Find slow queries and errors in your database

May 16, 2024

On-demand

[On Demand] How-to migrate to Sentry SaaS

Apr 30, 2024

On-demand

Troubleshooting Expo apps: tips and best practices

Apr 16, 2024

On-demand