Sentry Events

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April 22-24, 2026

Google Cloud Next 2026

Move faster with AI — and know exactly what to do when it breaks. Sentry has the context. Seer has the answers. See us at booth #7015.

Google Cloud Next 2026

Events

Google Cloud Next 2026 In-person Fewer Tools, Faster Fixes: A Practical Guide to Observability Consolidation On-demand HumanX 2026 In-person GDC 2026 In-person Using Seer to debug faster throughout your workflow On-demand How to Monitor and Fix Critical User Experiences On-demand Observing and Debugging Next.js apps with Sentry: A Hands-on Session On-demand Fix it Faster: Crash Reporting, Tracing, and Logs for iOS in Sentry On-demand

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