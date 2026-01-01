Sentry Cookbook

Code breaks. These recipes fix it.

Recipes

Workflow | Beginner | 10-15 minutes

Create Sentry Dashboards with Your AI Coding Agent

Let your AI coding agent use the Sentry CLI to build dashboards tailored to your codebase, with no manual widget configuration required.

DashboardsCLI
Debugging | Intermediate | 15-20 minutes

Debug undefined properties in React Native with Sentry Logs

Use Sentry Logs to determine whether an undefined property is a first-render timing issue in your React Native app or actually missing from your backend API response.

LogsSession ReplayTracing React NativeNode.js
Debugging | Beginner | 10–15 minutes

Debug Faster with Sentry MCP and Claude Code

Connect Sentry to Claude Code so your AI coding agent can pull issues, read traces and logs, find the root cause, and apply the fix.

Error MonitoringIssuesLogsSeer
Workflow | Beginner | ~15 minutes

Auto-create and triage issues in Linear for your worst bugs

Set up an automated pipeline from error detection to AI-powered root cause analysis. Sentry catches the bug, creates a Linear issue via an alert rule, and the Sentry agent finds the root cause and suggests a code fix — all without leaving Linear.

IssuesAlerts
Debugging | Beginner | 10-15 minutes

Fix production issues in Cursor using the Sentry MCP server and Seer

Use the Sentry MCP server in Cursor to pull issues from your projects, trigger Seer root cause analysis, and apply fixes directly in your IDE — no copy-pasting stack traces required.

SeerTracingError Monitoring
Monitoring | Beginner | 15–20 minutes

Monitor your AI agent costs and calls in Next.js

Connect Sentry to your Vercel AI SDK app and get instant visibility into token usage, LLM costs, tool calls, and agent traces.

AI ObservabilityTracing Next.js
Monitoring | Beginner | 10 minutes

Monitor Claude Code usage and costs with Sentry

Add the claude-code-sentry-monitor plugin to track token usage, session costs, and tool activity across every Claude Code session, without touching your project code.

TracingAI Observability
Monitoring | Beginner | 10-15 minutes

Monitor your MCP server with Sentry

Wrap your MCP server with a single function call to get full visibility into client activity, transport distribution, tool and resource performance, and errors — including the silent ones MCP hides from you.

AI ObservabilityTracingError Monitoring Node.jsPython
Monitoring | Beginner | 10 minutes

Monitor your OpenCode sessions with Sentry

Add the opencode-sentry-monitor plugin to get full visibility into tool calls, token usage, and model costs across every OpenCode session.

AI Observability Node.js
Monitoring | Beginner | 10 minutes

Monitor your pi coding agent sessions with Sentry

Add the pi-sentry-monitor extension to get full visibility into tool calls, token usage, and model costs across every pi session.

TracingAI Observability
Workflow | Beginner | 15-20 minutes

Automate weekly performance triage with Claude Code + Sentry MCP

Set up a recurring Claude Code task that queries Sentry for your slowest endpoints every Monday, analyzes the root cause, and opens a GitHub PR with the fix. No custom bot infrastructure required.

PerformanceTracingSeer
Workflow | Beginner | 3 minutes

Write incident playbooks in Sentry Dashboards using Markdown Widgets

Stop switching between wikis and monitoring tools. Put your triage runbooks directly inside the dashboards your team already watches.

Dashboards
Workflow | Beginner | 15–20 minutes

Route your existing OpenTelemetry traces to Sentry with Next.js

Keep your vendor-neutral OpenTelemetry instrumentation and start seeing your Next.js traces in Sentry. No SDK migration required.

Tracing Next.js
Debugging | Intermediate | 20-30 minutes

Replace console.log with structured, trace-connected logging using LogTape and Sentry

Move from noisy string logs to structured, queryable, trace-connected events that help you debug production issues across your entire stack.

LogsTracingSession Replay JavaScriptNode.js
Performance | Intermediate | 20-30 minutes

Track and fix checkout performance in React Native with Sentry tracing

Instrument tracing for a React Native app with a Python backend to find slow HTTP requests in your checkout flow, fix them, and set up alerts and dashboards to stay on top of regressions.

TracingAlertsDashboards React NativePython
Workflow | Intermediate | 20–30 minutes

Auto-Triage and Fix User Feedback with Cursor Automations and Sentry MCP

Trigger a Cursor agent the moment user feedback is assigned in Sentry. It reads the issue, finds the relevant code, and opens a PR.

User Feedback

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