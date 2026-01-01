Sentry Cookbook
Code breaks. These recipes fix it.
Recipes
Create Sentry Dashboards with Your AI Coding Agent
Let your AI coding agent use the Sentry CLI to build dashboards tailored to your codebase, with no manual widget configuration required.
Debug undefined properties in React Native with Sentry Logs
Use Sentry Logs to determine whether an undefined property is a first-render timing issue in your React Native app or actually missing from your backend API response.
Debug Faster with Sentry MCP and Claude Code
Connect Sentry to Claude Code so your AI coding agent can pull issues, read traces and logs, find the root cause, and apply the fix.
Auto-create and triage issues in Linear for your worst bugs
Set up an automated pipeline from error detection to AI-powered root cause analysis. Sentry catches the bug, creates a Linear issue via an alert rule, and the Sentry agent finds the root cause and suggests a code fix — all without leaving Linear.
Fix production issues in Cursor using the Sentry MCP server and Seer
Use the Sentry MCP server in Cursor to pull issues from your projects, trigger Seer root cause analysis, and apply fixes directly in your IDE — no copy-pasting stack traces required.
Monitor your AI agent costs and calls in Next.js
Connect Sentry to your Vercel AI SDK app and get instant visibility into token usage, LLM costs, tool calls, and agent traces.
Monitor Claude Code usage and costs with Sentry
Add the claude-code-sentry-monitor plugin to track token usage, session costs, and tool activity across every Claude Code session, without touching your project code.
Monitor your MCP server with Sentry
Wrap your MCP server with a single function call to get full visibility into client activity, transport distribution, tool and resource performance, and errors — including the silent ones MCP hides from you.
Monitor your OpenCode sessions with Sentry
Add the opencode-sentry-monitor plugin to get full visibility into tool calls, token usage, and model costs across every OpenCode session.
Monitor your pi coding agent sessions with Sentry
Add the pi-sentry-monitor extension to get full visibility into tool calls, token usage, and model costs across every pi session.
Automate weekly performance triage with Claude Code + Sentry MCP
Set up a recurring Claude Code task that queries Sentry for your slowest endpoints every Monday, analyzes the root cause, and opens a GitHub PR with the fix. No custom bot infrastructure required.
Write incident playbooks in Sentry Dashboards using Markdown Widgets
Stop switching between wikis and monitoring tools. Put your triage runbooks directly inside the dashboards your team already watches.
Route your existing OpenTelemetry traces to Sentry with Next.js
Keep your vendor-neutral OpenTelemetry instrumentation and start seeing your Next.js traces in Sentry. No SDK migration required.
Replace console.log with structured, trace-connected logging using LogTape and Sentry
Move from noisy string logs to structured, queryable, trace-connected events that help you debug production issues across your entire stack.
Track and fix checkout performance in React Native with Sentry tracing
Instrument tracing for a React Native app with a Python backend to find slow HTTP requests in your checkout flow, fix them, and set up alerts and dashboards to stay on top of regressions.
Auto-Triage and Fix User Feedback with Cursor Automations and Sentry MCP
Trigger a Cursor agent the moment user feedback is assigned in Sentry. It reads the issue, finds the relevant code, and opens a PR.
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