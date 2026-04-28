Sentry Launches Seer Agent, Enabling Developers to Investigate Any Production Problem in Plain Language

Seer Agent advances Sentry's end-to-end AI debugging platform, letting developers ask questions and get answers across Sentry's full telemetry

SAN FRANCISCO — April 28, 2026 — Sentry, the leader in application monitoring, today announced the launch of Seer Agent, a new feature that enables developers to investigate and resolve production problems using natural language.

Seer Agent uses Sentry’s complete telemetry (errors, spans, logs, traces, and code context) to surface answers and connections that would take considerable time and deep insights for teams to find on their own. The launch marks a major addition to Sentry’s Seer platform and dramatically reduces the time spent debugging, so developers can get back to building what they want to build instead of chasing bugs.

Developers can ask Seer Agent questions like:

Why is this page slow?

What caused this spike?

What changed before this started?

The way the world is building is evolving. Today’s teams are deploying faster, codebases are more distributed, and production environments generate more signals than any human can reasonably interpret. While AI coding tools have made it faster to write code, they’ve also created a new challenge: developers are increasingly disconnected from the code itself. When it’s no longer someone on your team placing each line of code, bugs and incidents inherently become harder to investigate and diagnose. Seer Agent makes it easier to cut through the noise to understand exactly what is going wrong, why, and how to fix it.

“When something breaks in production, you’re working across errors, spans, logs, metrics, and more, simultaneously. The volume of data alone makes it hard to know where to start,” said Indragie Karunaratne, Senior Director of Engineering, Sentry. “Seer Agent queries all of the sources, connects the relevant signals, and identifies what went wrong and where. Investigations that used to take hours now take minutes.”

Seer Agent is built on three core capabilities:

Natural language queries : Ask any question about your application without needing to know exactly where to look in Sentry.

: Ask any question about your application without needing to know exactly where to look in Sentry. Connected context : Surface relationships across errors, spans, logs, traces, and code context that a developer might never have found through manual navigation.

: Surface relationships across errors, spans, logs, traces, and code context that a developer might never have found through manual navigation. Agentic investigation: Walks developers through complex production problems by reasoning through evidence in real time, surfacing what matters from Sentry’s vast data.

In addition, Seer Agent is now available in Slack, allowing users to start an investigation by messaging Seer Agent in any channel. It makes the experience multi-player, by allowing anyone in the channel to query it, redirect mid-step, and add context the agent didn’t previously have. Alternatively, channel participants can watch the team go from incident to resolution as an observer to better learn the system.

“Most teams don’t struggle to know something’s broken. They struggle to know what to fix. Sentry has spent more than a decade building the production telemetry that answers that, and Seer is how we put it to work everywhere developers already are - powering the most complete root cause analysis, automations that hand fixes off to coding agents like Cursor and Claude Code, and opening up our data through MCP and the CLI,” said Milin Desai, CEO, Sentry. “In Slack, the investigation becomes multiplayer. The dev team can swarm an incident, redirect Seer mid-step, and leave the thread behind as a record of how it got solved. Seer Agent is one more way to engage with it.”

Seer Agent is available for all Sentry users while in beta.

More information is available here.

About Sentry

Sentry helps every developer detect, understand, and fix broken code, fast. Using Sentry’s debugging platform decreases resolution time from days to minutes, giving developers more time to do the stuff they love, all while making customers happier. Sentry is used by over 4 million developers and 150,000 organizations, including Disney+, Cloudflare, GitHub, Anthropic, Vercel, and Atlassian.

Contact

Cori Kendrick

Sentry

media@sentry.io

