Sentry Structured Logs Now Available to All

With live tailing, dashboards, and trace-connected insights, Sentry Logs delivers the context developers—and their AI coding agents—need to fix issues faster.

SAN FRANCISCO — September 3, 2025 — Sentry today announced the general availability (GA) of its new Logs product, delivering real-time, trace-connected logs to help developers debug faster and smarter. With Logs now fully available, Sentry extends its mission of arming developers with the observability tools they need to fix issues quickly and keep digital experiences running smoothly. Even before its official launch, Sentry Logs has already seen enthusiastic adoption: more than 5,000 companies have been using the feature through its beta phase, sending terabytes of structured logs through Sentry each day. “Early Sentry Logs users tell us they love that they no longer need to SSH into servers or grep through files; Sentry Logs are structured, searchable, and automatically show up right alongside traces and errors with just one line of code,” said Dhrumil Parekh, senior product manager at Sentry. “That connected experience makes debugging simpler and faster — and that’s why we’re hearing of so many customers wanting to consolidate on Sentry now that we have structured logging available. And since logs are always unsampled and priced competitively, they’ve become one of the most reliable sources of truth for understanding issues at any scale.”

“Context is everything when it comes to debugging,” said Milin Desai, CEO of Sentry. “With the largest live production code context in the world, spanning structured logs, traces, errors, and replays - Sentry gives developers and agents the clarity to understand not just what broke, but why. This connected observability is essential as companies accelerate their workflows and scale to millions of users or revenue, making Sentry the only solution built for modern software teams.”

Sentry Logs isn’t meant to replace existing log storage—it’s built to make structured logs actually useful for debugging. Traditional logging tools capture everything, often overwhelming developers with noise. In Sentry, every log is trace-connected by default and surfaced where you already work. With trace_id and span_id attached, you see exactly where a log fits in the request flow—right alongside related errors and spans. It’s one connected platform for troubleshooting, so teams can resolve issues faster without going between tools.

Live tailing: Stream logs in real time as jobs execute or fail

Alerts: Catch silent failures or regressions before customers notice

Dashboards: Spot patterns across environments and isolate anomalies before they escalate.

Trace-connected context: Every log is automatically scoped to traces, errors, and replays — no more tab switching or timestamp math

Structured logs with the ability to add custom attributes, making it easy to monitor and search for exactly what matters to you.

Cross-language support: Works seamlessly with Python, JavaScript, Go, Ruby, PHP, .NET, Java, and mobile applications

Beta users have leveraged Logs to accelerate debugging across a variety of scenarios:

Catching Silent Failures: Developers traced missing asynchronous jobs in production without guesswork, using scoped logs tied directly to spans

Easily Monitoring Background Jobs: Teams monitored nightly invoice sync jobs live, watching execution succeed in real time without needing to SSH into servers

Avoiding Frontend Regressions: Engineers spotted Safari-specific errors from log dashboards and rolled back a breaking feature flag before users even had time to file a bug report

These real-world cases showcase how Sentry Logs bridges the gap between finding something is broken and understanding exactly why.

The move to microservices, distributed systems, and now AI-augmented coding has increased both the volume and velocity of telemetry data. Traditional log management often overwhelms teams with noise, forcing them to toggle between multiple tools and manually correlate timestamps.

Sentry Logs changes this dynamic by:

Unifying observability signals: Logs join errors, traces, and replays into a single workflow.

Accelerating root-cause analysis: Developers no longer have to guess what happened between stack traces.

Empowering AI-enhanced workflows: As AI coding agents take on more development tasks, trace-connected logs ensure both humans and AI have the context needed to resolve issues with confidence.

Feedback from the developer community underscores the excitement:

“Sentry is a blessing especially now that they have logs” Ananay Arora

“Log -> trace -> reply in @getsentry is quite magical, glad logging is finally supported there” Greg Kedzierski

Sentry Logs is now generally available to all Sentry customers. Every plan includes 5GB of logs per month free, with additional logs priced at $0.50/GB . Developers can start streaming logs in minutes and immediately see them connected with their errors and traces. To learn more and get started today, visit sentry.io/product/logs/

Sentry helps every developer detect, understand, and fix broken code, fast. Using Sentry’s debugging platform decreases resolution time from days to minutes, giving developers more time to do the stuff they love, all while making customers happier. Sentry is used by over 4 million developers and 140,000 organizations, including Disney+, Cloudflare, GitHub, Anthropic, Vercel, and Atlassian.

Michael Selvidge

Sentry

media@sentry.io

