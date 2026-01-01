Senior Software Engineer (.NET), SDK

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model across our global hubs, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About This Role

This is no ordinary engineering role. At Sentry, our SDK teams create the next generation of tools for developers worldwide, processing over a billion events every single day. We're looking for a talented Senior .NET Engineer to join our team and own one of the most uniquely challenging SDKs we build — sentry-dotnet, a single codebase supporting a range of platforms.

You'll dive deep into the .NET ecosystem, from C# and the Microsoft.Extensions stack to the native iOS and Android layers that power crash reporting underneath. If you love using cutting-edge tech to solve complex cross-platform challenges, you've found your team.

In this role you will

Own the .NET (including MAUI) SDK end-to-end, guiding its development from core architecture to final product experience

Pioneer exciting new features like Profiling and Session Replay, and build out next-generation application & performance monitoring for the MAUI platform

Tackle the unique challenges of bridging managed .NET code to native platform behaviour, designing robust, high-quality APIs built to handle massive scale

Collaborate with maintainers of upstream packages — both libraries our SDK depends on and frameworks we instrument for our users

Be the go-to expert for MAUI at Sentry, helping teams and customers solve the most complex and interesting challenges across the .NET ecosystem

You’ll love this role if you

Love writing C# and enjoy going deep — learning how things work at the platform level, not just making them work

Get excited about building elegant, intuitive tools that other developers are genuinely excited to use

Want to contribute full-time to a major open-source project and see the immediate impact of your work

Enjoy engaging with developer communities — whether triaging issues on GitHub, collaborating with upstream maintainers, or connecting with the .NET community at conferences

Thrive alongside thoughtful, collaborative engineers who push themselves and each other to do better every day

Qualifications

5+ years as a Software Engineer with a strong focus on .NET and mobile platforms, ideally in SDK development or developer tooling

Strong C# and .NET MAUI experience — prior Xamarin experience is a plus

Solid grasp of the .NET ecosystem — Microsoft.Extensions, dependency injection, and how .NET integrates with native frameworks on iOS, Android, and Windows

Deep understanding of the managed-to-native interop layer, platform lifecycle differences, and the .NET runtimes underpinning MAUI (Mono, CoreCLR, Android runtime) and how they affect performance and debugging

Experience leveraging AI-powered development tools to enhance productivity and code quality

Excellent written and spoken English communication skills

Well-organized with a high level of attention to detail and accuracy

You live in the Vienna area or are willing to relocate for this incredible opportunity

Ideally, you also have experience with other cross-platform frameworks (React Native, Flutter)

Not sure if you meet 100% of the qualifications? We encourage you to apply anyway. We're interested in people who are excited about this opportunity and eager to grow.

We are obliged by law to quote the minimum wage of EUR 56,854,-- gross per year for this position, in accordance with the respective collective agreement (IT-KV). The salary that Sentry offers you is adjusted to the current market situation and our starting point is EUR 99,000-- gross per year.

A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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