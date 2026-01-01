Startups Marketing Lead

About Sentry

Software runs the world and the pace is faster than ever. Sentry helps developers fix errors and performance issues before users notice, so teams can spend less time firefighting and more time building.

Trusted by 100,000+ organizations, Sentry is today’s application monitoring standard and our team is building its AI-native future.

About the Role

Sentry already has a startup program: credits, partner deals with YC and a16z, a landing page with a terminal theme that developers actually think is cool. What we don't have is someone whose full-time job is making this program a real growth engine.

That's this role. You'll own startup marketing end-to-end: the partner ecosystem, the community presence, the acquisition programs, the brand in rooms full of founders and early engineers. You'll take what exists today and turn it into something that makes Sentry the default monitoring choice for every new company shipping code.

This role reports to the Head of Enterprise Marketing (yes, we get how this can be confusing, but she’s pretty cool) and works across Growth, Product Marketing, and DevEx. You'll have real autonomy to shape the strategy and build programs from scratch – but you'll also need to execute quickly, (kind of – we can explain more) measure what works, and kill what doesn't.

In this role you will

Build and scale startup partnerships. Expand relationships with accelerators, incubators, VC platforms, and startup deal aggregators. Make Sentry's credits program a no-brainer inclusion in every startup perks stack.

Own the startup acquisition funnel. Design programs that move early-stage companies from free plan → credits program → paid customers → expansion. Instrument everything so we know where the pipeline is and where it leaks.

Be Sentry's face in the startup ecosystem. Show up at demo days, founder events, and SF tech week. Build relationships with the people building the next generation of companies. Not because it's a line item, but because you're genuinely in that world.

Create content and campaigns for startup audiences. Founders and early engineers don't read whitepapers (we don’t write them either). Figure out what they do read, watch, and share, then put Sentry in front of them in a way that feels useful, not salesy.

Shape the startup program itself. Evolve the credits structure, trial experience, and onboarding for early-stage teams. Advocate for what startups actually need from Sentry's product and packaging.

Measure and report on the program's impact. Define KPIs that connect startup program activity to revenue outcomes – not vanity metrics.

You'll love this job if you

You've built a startup marketing or partnerships program at a company that sells to developers or technical teams, and you did it from close to zero.

You're a growth marketer who also knows how to work a room. You can run a paid campaign and also have a genuine conversation with a founder at a YC demo day afterparty.

You think Sentry's startup help center page that says "Open a DM to your best developer friend and type 'hey is Sentry good?'" is the right energy for this audience.

You'd rather launch something scrappy on Monday than present a polished deck about it on Friday.

Your career path has a few unexpected turns in it, and you think that makes you better at this job, not worse.

Qualifications

4–7 years in marketing, growth, or partnerships, with significant time spent working with or inside early-stage startups

Experience building programs from scratch – not inheriting and optimizing, but actually standing something up

Track record of working across growth, brand, community, and partnerships (not just one lane)

Familiarity with the developer tools or B2B SaaS ecosystem

Experience managing partner relationships (accelerators, VCs, deal platforms) and getting real results from them

Bonus: you came to marketing from somewhere unexpected – operations, policy, legal, engineering, and it gives you a different lens on the work





Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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