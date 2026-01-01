Senior Technical Program Manager, AI Platform

About Sentry

Software runs the world and the pace is faster than ever. Sentry helps developers fix errors and performance issues before users notice, so teams can spend less time firefighting and more time building.

Trusted by 200,000+ organizations, Sentry is today’s application monitoring standard and our team is building its AI-native future.

About the Role

Sentry’s AI capabilities span infrastructure, product features, design, and data ingestion. We’re hiring a Senior Technical Program Manager to connect this work across teams, helping them make decisions, manage dependencies, and deliver a cohesive product experience.

Our AI/ML team is building a modular platform for model routing, agent execution, and evaluations. Issues Platform owns customer-facing experiences such as issue details, activity feeds, and notifications. Product Design shapes how these experiences work together, while Ingest provides the underlying data pipeline.

You’ll lead the program across these teams: clarifying ownership, sequencing work, managing integration risks, and coordinating release readiness. You’ll partner with team leads to connect their plans and resolve gaps between roadmaps.

You’ll also improve how engineering changes reach teams across Engineering, Product, and Design, along with Documentation and Support. Your goal is a lightweight process giving partners the information and preparation time they need before changes reach customers.

You’ll join an early TPM team and help shape how the function works at Sentry. Success means helping teams deliver together through technical judgment, clear communication, and practical coordination.

This role is based in San Francisco, with three days per week in the office.

What You’ll Do

AI Delivery

Connect roadmaps across AI/ML, Issues Platform, Product Design, and Ingest into a shared delivery plan.

Sequence platform capabilities, product features, and design work so teams address dependencies before they delay a release.

Help teams assign accountable owners, resolve open decisions, and communicate commitments.

Partner with engineering and product owners to define release readiness, including evaluation results, staged rollouts, eligibility, and access requirements.

Bring ingestion and reliability dependencies into roadmap discussions so teams understand the risks behind delivery commitments.

Drive risk mitigation with clear owners, contingency plans, and timely escalation.

Give teams and leadership an accurate view of progress, dependencies, decisions, and risks.

Change Readiness

Build a lightweight process for identifying changes affecting other teams, notifying partners, and confirming readiness before release.

Include documentation and support preparation in delivery planning, starting with AI features.

Establish concise updates showing what is changing, when, and who needs to act.

Review communication and readiness gaps with the teams involved, then improve the process.

Keep the effort proportional to the change and remove steps which don’t improve delivery.

How You Work

You help teams bring structure to complex programs with unclear ownership or no established process.

You listen to different perspectives, make tradeoffs visible, and help teams resolve competing priorities.

You engage with technical details and connect architectural decisions to delivery risks and product outcomes.

You raise risks early, propose practical responses, and follow through.

You adapt processes to teams’ needs and simplify them when the value is unclear.

You respect team ownership while helping cross-team decisions reach resolution.

You share information clearly so partners have the context they need to contribute.

Qualifications

Experience leading complex technical programs from problem definition through launch.

Experience coordinating delivery across multiple engineering teams with separate roadmaps and leadership.

Technical understanding to review design proposals, discuss architectural tradeoffs with engineers, and identify integration risks and downstream effects.

A track record of managing dependencies, driving risk mitigation, and adapting plans as conditions change.

Experience creating or improving processes which teams adopted and sustained.

Clear written communication, including program updates, decision records, and escalations with explicit next steps.

Experience building alignment across engineering, product, and design through sound judgment and follow-through.

Relevant experience might come from technical program management, software engineering, or another role involving ownership of cross-team technical delivery.

Preferred Experience

Shipping AI/ML or LLM-backed features, including evaluations, quality checks, and staged rollouts.

Partnering with product design to coordinate design and engineering work.

Working with data pipelines, ingestion, or streaming infrastructure.

Building developer tools or technical B2B products.

Improving release communication across engineering, documentation, and support.

Experience in every preferred area is not required.

Team Principles

Make work visible. Keep plans, ownership, decisions, and next steps clear and current.

Raise risks early. Give teams time to respond before delivery is affected.

Reduce friction. Build practices which help teams get work done.

Respect ownership. Support informed decisions and help accountable owners resolve open questions.

Keep partners informed. Communicate changes to scope, timing, and readiness before they affect others.

The base salary range Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $150,000 to $240,000 USD. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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