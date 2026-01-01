What is automated debugging?

Automated debugging is creating an agentic workflow for detecting, diagnosing, and fixing bugs in production with little or no manual work being put on your developers. Instead of an engineer catching an error, reproducing it, and writing a patch by hand, the system runs the whole loop on its own.

1 Detect Bugs surface two ways: in a pull request before they ship, or in production once code is live. AI bug detection and error monitoring catch both, with the full context needed to act on them. 2 Diagnose Automated root cause analysis traces the error from its symptoms back to the exact lines of code behind it. AI debugging does in seconds what used to mean an hour of local reproduction. 3 Fix Automated fix generation writes the patch and opens a pull request for review. The automation can go further, iterating on CI and review feedback until the fix lands.

Think about your current process. Sentry catches a bug, it sends a notification, a developer gets assigned to fix it, spends time working through the fix, and then merges a PR. With automated debugging, you still follow the same flow, but in a more efficient way.

When Sentry catches a bug, instead of just an alert, you could have that issue trigger an AI automation flow. That flow deploys an agent that retrieves a root cause analysis from Seer, the agent uses that RCA to create a fix, and an engineer gets tagged as a reviewer on the PR. No more manual debugging, just review the fix and merge.

The best part: it works with any agent in any workflow. That's automated debugging with Sentry.