Automated Debugging

Your code has bugs. Sentry finds them, figures out what caused them, and helps your agents fix them.

Bug fixing is mostly grunt work: reproduce, trace, patch, repeat. It's a process that is begging to be automated. Enter AI agents. Agents are great at completing the tasks we give them, but when it comes to working on your production codebase, they could use some help. Sentry seamlessly fits into agentic workflows and provides agents with the context they need to fix bugs, for good.

Explore capabilities Learn about Seer

What is automated debugging?

Automated debugging is creating an agentic workflow for detecting, diagnosing, and fixing bugs in production with little or no manual work being put on your developers. Instead of an engineer catching an error, reproducing it, and writing a patch by hand, the system runs the whole loop on its own.

  1. 1

    Detect

    Bugs surface two ways: in a pull request before they ship, or in production once code is live. AI bug detection and error monitoring catch both, with the full context needed to act on them.

  2. 2

    Diagnose

    Automated root cause analysis traces the error from its symptoms back to the exact lines of code behind it. AI debugging does in seconds what used to mean an hour of local reproduction.

  3. 3

    Fix

    Automated fix generation writes the patch and opens a pull request for review. The automation can go further, iterating on CI and review feedback until the fix lands.

Think about your current process. Sentry catches a bug, it sends a notification, a developer gets assigned to fix it, spends time working through the fix, and then merges a PR. With automated debugging, you still follow the same flow, but in a more efficient way.

When Sentry catches a bug, instead of just an alert, you could have that issue trigger an AI automation flow. That flow deploys an agent that retrieves a root cause analysis from Seer, the agent uses that RCA to create a fix, and an engineer gets tagged as a reviewer on the PR. No more manual debugging, just review the fix and merge.

The best part: it works with any agent in any workflow. That's automated debugging with Sentry.

How Sentry enables automated debugging

The moment an error fires, Seer already has the stack trace, the commit that introduced it, and the session replay showing what the user did. It traces the root cause through your codebase and writes the fix, all before anyone opens a ticket. That depth of production context, stack traces, source maps, commit history, session replays, is what makes the fixes accurate, and it's available to your own agents through MCP.

Automated debugging resources

Blog posts, workshops, customer stories, and recipes for setting up automated debugging.

Showing 6 of 36 resources.

Automated debugging FAQ

Automated debugging finds bugs in production, figures out the root cause, and ships a fix, without a developer touching every issue. It's a spectrum: at one end, a developer clicks "Find a Fix" and reviews an AI-generated PR. At the other, an agent triages issues overnight and opens fix PRs on its own. Sentry does this with Seer Autofix, AI Code Review, and Seer Agent.

Automated root cause analysis traces an error from the stack trace back to the exact lines of code that caused it. Sentry's Seer Autofix reads the stack trace, breadcrumbs, and application context, finds the root cause, and generates a fix PR. What used to take an hour of local reproduction, Seer handles in seconds.

AI code review scans pull requests before they merge and flags bugs that linters and tests miss. Sentry's AI Code Review goes further: it uses your actual production error data to spot patterns. If your app has been throwing a specific type of error in production, AI Code Review catches similar code in new PRs.

AI debugging uses machine learning to analyze errors, find root causes, and generate fixes. Traditional debugging means reproducing the bug locally, stepping through code, and guessing at what went wrong. Seer skips all of that. It reads the error context Sentry already collected and writes the fix.

Automated debugging is the full loop: Sentry detects an error, Seer finds the root cause, Autofix opens a PR, and if CI or code review flags something, Seer iterates on the fix. You control how much autonomy to give it. Some teams review every PR manually. Others let Seer triage overnight and review the results in the morning.

Yes. Sentry has an MCP (Model Context Protocol) server that works with Claude Code, Cursor, Windsurf, and any other MCP-compatible agent. Your AI coding assistant gets access to real production errors and can use that data when generating fixes.

Start automating your debugging

Add Seer to any paid Sentry plan. Connect your repos, turn it on, and it starts finding and fixing bugs.
Try Sentry free Learn about Seer