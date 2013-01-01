A bad agent response might stem from a slow database query, a failed API call, or a frontend timeout. Your gen_ai.* spans appear within your existing application traces. Model calls, tool executions, and handoffs sit alongside your regular HTTP, database, and queue spans in the same hierarchy.
Agent tracing from system prompt to final output
Building with AI is unreliable. A dozen things can go wrong per run. Sentry traces the whole execution, linked to your app context, so you see the session, the run, and where it broke.
See agent decisions and broader application context all in one trace
Replay every user session as a readable conversation
Conversations turn raw AI spans into a chat-like replay of any user session with your AI assistant. See the full message history as the user experienced it: inputs, responses, and tool calls in order. Click any message to jump to the underlying LLM generation and tool execution spans with timing and error context.
Know what your agents cost and where the tokens go
Pre-built dashboards show agent runs, error rates, model costs, token breakdowns (input, output, cached, reasoning), and per-tool execution stats. See which models are expensive, which tools fail often, and whether your prompt caching is working.
Find the tool that's quietly breaking your agent
Surface per-tool error rates, P95 latency, and invocation frequency. A tool failing 5% of the time may not move your overall error rate, but it causes 1 in 20 agent runs to produce bad output. Catch it here first.
Sentry connects to both sides of your stack
Auto-instrument 10+ agent frameworks
Sentry auto-instruments OpenAI Agents, Vercel AI SDK, LangChain, LangGraph, Pydantic AI, Anthropic, Google GenAI, Laravel AI and more. Install the SDK, enable tracing, and spans show up — no manual instrumentation needed.
Trace MCP server interactions
MCP tool calls appear as spans inside your agent traces. See which MCP servers your agent called, what they returned, how long they took, and whether they failed, all connected to the rest of the agent run.
Monitor cost per user, feature or agent
Build custom dashboards to track cost per user tier, per feature, or per agent. Tag spans with user_tier, feature_flag, or whatever dimensions matter to your business, and query against them.
Sentry played a significant role in helping us develop [Claude] SonnetRead the case studyAnthropic testimonial
Getting started is a few lines of code
Auto-instrumentation for Python and JavaScript. Install the SDK, enable tracing, start sending AI spans. Spans and dashboards populate automatically.
import sentry_sdk
sentry_sdk.init(
dsn="___DSN___",
traces_sample_rate=1.0,
send_default_pii=True,
)
from agents import Agent, Runner
agent = Agent(
name="Assistant",
instructions="You are a helpful assistant.",
)
result = Runner.run_sync(agent, "Hello!")
const Sentry = require("@sentry/node");
Sentry.init({
dsn: "___DSN___",
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
integrations: [Sentry.vercelAIIntegration()],
});
const { generateText } = require("ai");
const { openai } = require("@ai-sdk/openai");
const result = await generateText({
model: openai("gpt-4o"),
prompt: "Hello!",
experimental_telemetry: { isEnabled: true },
});
// sentry.server.config.ts
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/nextjs";
Sentry.init({
dsn: "___DSN___",
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
integrations: [Sentry.vercelAIIntegration()],
});
// app/api/chat/route.ts
import { generateText } from "ai";
import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai";
const result = await generateText({
model: openai("gpt-4o"),
prompt: "Hello!",
experimental_telemetry: {
isEnabled: true,
recordInputs: true,
recordOutputs: true,
},
});
import sentry_sdk
from sentry_sdk.integrations.langchain import LangchainIntegration
sentry_sdk.init(
dsn="___DSN___",
traces_sample_rate=1.0,
send_default_pii=True,
integrations=[LangchainIntegration()],
)
from langchain.chat_models import init_chat_model
model = init_chat_model("gpt-4o", model_provider="openai")
response = model.invoke("Hello!")
import sentry_sdk
sentry_sdk.init(
dsn="___DSN___",
traces_sample_rate=1.0,
send_default_pii=True,
)
from langgraph.graph import StateGraph, END
from langchain_openai import ChatOpenAI
model = ChatOpenAI(model="gpt-4o")
graph = StateGraph(dict)
# Define your graph nodes and edges
app = graph.compile()
result = app.invoke({"input": "Hello!"})
Agent tracing FAQs
Agent tracing follows a single AI agent run from start to finish as a connected trace, capturing every LLM call, tool execution, MCP interaction, and handoff as a span with its inputs, outputs, token counts, cost, and timing. Because agents make decisions across many steps, a flat log isn't enough: agent tracing shows the full execution path so you can see exactly which step failed or stalled. See how agent tracing works in Sentry.
LLM monitoring measures individual model calls: latency, tokens, errors. Agent tracing tracks the complete agent lifecycle: multi-step reasoning, tool execution, sub-agent transfers, and how individual calls combine into workflows. Sentry does both. Individual LLM call data feeds into the same traces and dashboards as the full agent execution.
Sentry agent tracing is complementary to eval workflows. Evals catch regressions against known test cases; agent traces show you the execution behind the score — which model was called, what the tool returned, where context was lost. When an eval flags a quality drop, the trace tells you why, and when something breaks that you didn't write an eval for, traces are how you find it first. Read more about evals and traces.
Yes. Agent traces are part of your existing Sentry distributed traces. Your gen_ai.* spans appear alongside your HTTP, database, and queue spans in the same trace hierarchy. No separate product, no additional system. Add the SDK integration for your agent framework and agent spans start appearing in traces you already have.
Sentry auto-instruments OpenAI Agents, Vercel AI SDK, LangChain, LangGraph, Pydantic AI, Anthropic SDK, Google GenAI, and more — in both Python and JavaScript/Node.js. If your framework isn't auto-instrumented, manual instrumentation takes about 10 lines per span type. See the full list.
Yes. MCP tool calls appear as gen_ai.execute_tool spans inside your agent traces. You see which MCP servers were called, what data they returned, how long they took, and whether they errored — all connected to the agent run that triggered them. Get started with MCP observability.
Conversations turns raw AI spans into a chat-like replay of any user session with your AI assistant. See the full message history as the user experienced it, and click any message to see the underlying spans. A single conversation can span multiple traces, Sentry stitches them using a stable gen_ai.conversation.id.
Yes. Agent tracing, dashboards, and cost tracking are available on every Sentry plan, including the free Developer plan. See pricing.
More on agent tracing
AI agent observability: The developer's guide to agent monitoring
Dashboards, traces, auto-instrumentation, and best practices for monitoring AI agents in production.
Reading the agent traces is how you make the call your eval can't
Why reading traces matters more than eval scores when you're making model, routing, and cost tradeoffs.