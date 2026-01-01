About Sentry

Software runs the world and the pace is faster than ever. Sentry helps developers fix errors and performance issues before users notice, so teams can spend less time firefighting and more time building.

Trusted by 200,000+ organizations, Sentry is today’s application monitoring standard and our team is building its AI-native future.

About the role

Sentry is looking for an Mid Market Account Executive to join our sales team. We need a strong hunter/self-starter mindset with the ability to methodically close inbound leads and expand existing accounts. As a member of our sales team, you'll join a fast-growth start-up and hit the ground running and help develop our sales strategy and playbook. We're looking for an individual with experience selling SaaS/B2B products, especially to developer organizations. If you're a sales professional who is excited to work in a high-velocity environment while helping define key strategic and operational initiatives, we'd love to speak with you!

In this role you will:

Manage and work all leads and opportunities assigned to you

Build and manage a sales pipeline while growing successful, long-lasting relationships with champions (devops leads, engineering managers, procurement professionals, executives, etc.) to meet revenue targets and company goals

Manage, track, and report all sales activities with Salesforce proficiency

Deliver great product demos, provide insightful technical answers, and recommend creative ways to get the most out of Sentry

Be the voice of the customer to the Sentry engineering/product teams

Own the plan for each of your accounts, developing strategies to drive adoption and expansion, mapping and building widespread relationships across our customer’s organization

You'll love this job if you:

Are a builder who works autonomously and relishes responsibility

You are customer-focused and driven to see your customers be successful with Sentry

Take pride in working to increase customer growth and happiness by aligning Sentry’s impact with the customers' expectations of value

Thrive in a product-driven highly technical, fast paced and growing organization

Get a charge out of making a measurable impact on Sentry’s growth

You enjoy fast-moving environments where priorities evolve, processes are still being shaped, and ownership matters more than perfect information.

Qualifications

2-4 years of technology direct sales experience, with current experience selling SaaS, developer tools to development organizations

High technical aptitude and are able to understand and discuss an observability product

Proven track record of exceeding sales targets and cultivating long-lasting relationships with clients

Deep curiosity for the developer tool space

Results-driven, with a desire to hunt new business and ability to try new processes and iterate to scale a global sales engine

Strong analytical, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills

You are a team player and comfortable in a fast-paced growth environment

You over-communicate and take pride in transparency

You love a challenge and desire a fast-paced, and exciting environment!

The On Target Earnings (inclusive of base + variable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $176,000 plus equity. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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