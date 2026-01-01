Software Engineer, Size Analysis & Snapshots

About Sentry

Software runs the world and the pace is faster than ever. Sentry helps developers fix errors and performance issues before users notice, so teams can spend less time firefighting and more time building.

Trusted by 200,000+ organizations, Sentry is today’s application monitoring standard and our team is building its AI-native future.

About the role

You’ll join the team behind Sentry’s Size Analysis and Snapshots, two products that check every pull request before it ships. Size Analysis breaks down iOS and Android builds to explain why an app got bigger. Snapshots catches unintended visual changes by diffing screenshots against a baseline. Both run in our customers’ CI, report straight to Source Code Management providers, and handle some of the heaviest payloads at Sentry: multi-GB app binaries and builds with tens of thousands of images.

In this role you will

You’ll work full-stack with a backend lean, owning features from the moment a build arrives from CI, to the moment when UI engineers use that data to decide whether to merge. You’ll own the codebase behind our mobile binary analysis and large-scale image comparison. You’ll share the pipeline, the GitHub integration and on-call with the rest of the Sentry team.

Build and tune the backend services and task-based pipelines that ingest, analyze and compare builds, with large artifacts in object storage, fast and reliable on multi-GB binaries and changesets with tens of thousands of screenshots

Extend our product: own the functionality end-to-end, react on feedback and come up with proposals for further product development.

Own the GitHub integration end to end: PR status checks, comments, approvals and webhooks, including races, duplicates and missing-baseline edge cases

Ship frontend features such as treemaps, build comparisons and diff viewers that stay fast on huge datasets

Run what you build: deploys across regions, metrics, logging and on-call, and be the person who debugs the weird customer build

You’ll love this job if you

Want your work to show up in the pull requests our customers open every day, not buried in a dashboard nobody checks

Like problems with real weight: a multi-GB IPA, tens of thousands of screenshots in a single build, a binary format with sparse documentation

Would rather own a feature from upload to UI than hand off half of it (end-to-end ownership)

Enjoy building for developers, who will tell you exactly what’s wrong and why

Want to help two products that started at a startup grow into core parts of Sentry

Qualifications

3+ years building production web services, with strong Python (Django preferred) and a habit of typed, tested code

Working proficiency in React and TypeScript, enough to ship a full feature without handing off the frontend

Experience with async task systems and event pipelines (Kafka, task queues, worker pools), including idempotency, locking, retries and their failure modes

Experience with Postgres schema design and migrations that work under rolling deploys, plus pragmatic rollout habits like feature flags and revertable changes

A track record of performance work: profiling, parallelism, memory reduction and large-file streaming through object storage

Bonus points for: Hands-on experience with mobile build artifacts and tooling (LIEF, bundletool, apksigner, link maps, DWARF, code signing) Image processing or pixel-diff tooling GitHub Apps or the Checks API Data visualization, especially treemaps Prior work on developer tools, CI or observability products



We are obliged by law to quote the minimum wage of EUR 60,844,-- gross per year for this position, in accordance with the respective collective agreement (IT-KV). The salary that Sentry offers you is adjusted to the current market situation and will be above the IT-KV.

A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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