Senior Manager, Support Engineering

About Sentry

Software runs the world and the pace is faster than ever. Sentry helps developers fix errors and performance issues before users notice, so teams can spend less time firefighting and more time building.

Trusted by 200,000+ organizations, Sentry is today’s application monitoring standard and our team is building its AI-native future.

About the role

At Sentry, Support is an engineering discipline. Our customers are developers, and they expect answers from people who can read their stack trace, open the SDK source, and tell them what's actually wrong.

We're hiring a Senior Manager to lead Support Engineering. You'll run the team that handles everything from a single developer's SDK question to a production incident at one of our largest enterprise customers. You'll also help drive how we use AI in support: what systems are used, how they best help customers, enable the teams, and how we know the answers they give are right and forward looking.

This is a hands-on leadership role. You'll manage people, set the support strategy, get face to face time with customers, while also getting into tickets when it matters.

In this role you will

Lead and grow the team

Manage and coach a team of Technical Support Engineers

Set clear expectations for technical depth, response quality, and ownership, and give direct feedback

Design a coverage model that works across time zones, including on-call and escalation paths

Build career paths for Support Engineers who want to go deeper technically, move into management, or move into different teams and practices

Own support outcomes

Own and report the team's core metrics: CX, time to resolution, escalation rate, and more

Use support conversations as a signal: find the top drivers of tickets and get them fixed in the product, the docs, internal operations, or the SDKs, not just answered faster

Run AI-assisted support

Own the roadmap for our support agents: which request types they handle, what context they need, and when they hand off to a person

Set the quality bar for agent answers and the process for catching incomplete ones

Decide where automation is worth building and where it isn't, based on data

Handle escalations and partner across Sentry

Run the escalation process with Engineering: make sure bugs reach the right team with a reproduction and clear impact, and that customers hear back

Be the support lead on high-stakes enterprise issues, working with Customer Success, Solutions Engineering, and Sales

Bring a clear picture of customer pain to Product and Engineering, backed by numbers

You'll love this job if you

Think great support is an engineering problem, not a staffing problem

Want to build the team and the systems at the same time

Can debug a tricky SDK issue yourself and also explain to a VP why their incident took four hours

Would rather fix the cause of 200 tickets than answer them faster

Have strong opinions on where AI helps in support and where it makes things worse, and be willing to discuss this at length.

Qualifications

8+ years in technical support, support engineering, or software engineering at a SaaS or developer tools company

3+ years managing technical support engineers, including hiring and growing a team

Technically credible with senior engineers: comfortable reading code in at least a few of Python, JavaScript/TypeScript, Java, or Ruby, and debugging across frontend, backend, and infrastructure

Solid understanding of distributed systems, APIs, and how observability tools (errors, tracing, logs) fit into them

Hands-on experience running AI or automation in a support org, and a clear view of its failure modes

Track record of using support data to drive product and process changes

Clear, direct written communication with customers, executives, and engineers

Bonus

Experience at a developer tools or observability company

Former software engineer

Managed a team spread across multiple time zones

Open source contributor or maintainer

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $160,000 to $180,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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