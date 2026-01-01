Senior Software Engineer, Developer Infrastructure

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model across our global hubs, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Sentry.io provides a suite of services to help developers identify and resolve issues in their applications. These tools are mission-critical for companies that need to move quickly without sacrificing stability. We strive to make the development and deployment of these tools safe, efficient, and even enjoyable by maintaining a fast, reliable continuous integration environment and a clear, informative deployment pipeline.

As a member of the Developer Infrastructure team, you’ll be responsible for improving the delivery process and overall developer experience at Sentry. You’ll support a growing engineering organization by balancing factors like process stability, artifact reliability, developer efficiency, and effective communication. You’ll also help new engineers ramp up quickly, guiding them to their first production deployment and equipping them to contribute with confidence.

If the idea of crafting tools for other engineers excites you, we’d love to meet you.

In this role, you will

Optimize and scale Sentry’s delivery process, ensuring engineers can ship high-quality code quickly and confidently.

Learn from our retrospectives and create tooling and process change to help developers avoid outages in the future.

Develop deployment processes and tools to ensure our software gets to customers safely and efficiently.

Improve onboarding by automating setup tasks, introducing engineers to key tools and processes, and accelerating their first successful deployment.

Define and monitor key delivery metrics, and respond to any major degradation or anomalies in service.

You’ll thrive in this role if you

Enjoy customizing your tools to improve your workflow.

Believe that automating repetitive tasks improves both speed and consistency.

Are excited to collaborate directly with engineers and gather feedback to improve their experience.

Qualifications

5+ years of experience as a software engineer or in a similar role.

Strong proficiency in Python.

Experience using Docker in production environments and for local development.

Familiarity with continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) systems.

A track record of customizing or building developer tooling.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Not sure if you meet 100% of the qualifications? We encourage you to apply anyway. We're interested in people are excited about this opportunity and eager to grow.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $200,000 to $295,000 CAD. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

