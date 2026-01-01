Director, FP&A

About Sentry

Software runs the world and the pace is faster than ever. Sentry helps developers fix errors and performance issues before users notice, so teams can spend less time firefighting and more time building.

Trusted by 200,000+ organizations, Sentry is today’s application monitoring standard and our team is building its AI-native future.

About this role

At Sentry, Finance plays a critical role in helping the company understand where we are, where we're going, and how to make better decisions along the way.

We are looking for a Director of FP&A to build and own the core financial planning and operating rhythms for the company. You will lead company-wide forecasting and planning, management and Board reporting, headcount planning, and FP&A's partnership with Accounting during the close. You will also be a senior business partner to leaders across Sentry, helping translate company strategy into financial plans and operating decisions.

This is a hands-on leadership role. Many of the processes you will own are being rebuilt, so we're looking for someone who has designed great FP&A processes—not just inherited and operated them. You'll be expected to get into the details, build where necessary, and quickly develop enough context and trust to run your areas with a high degree of independence.

You will report to the VP of Finance & Strategy and manage an FP&A Manager focused on company spend, including cloud and AI infrastructure costs.

In this role you will

Own Sentry's company-wide forecasting, annual planning, and long-range planning processes, including the consolidated financial model and corporate roll-up.

Build a clear and repeatable operating cadence around forecasts, budget-to-actual performance, variance analysis, and communication of financial results.

Partner closely with Accounting during the monthly and quarterly close, providing accrual inputs, budget-to-actual analysis, and variance explanations while Accounting retains ownership of close execution and the integrity of the books.

Own company-wide headcount planning and forecasting, working closely with People and functional leaders to maintain an accurate view of hiring plans, compensation, and workforce investment.

Lead the financial component of Board and executive reporting, turning company performance and underlying drivers into clear, decision-ready materials.

Serve as a trusted finance partner to leaders across the company, helping them understand their businesses, evaluate tradeoffs, and make better resource-allocation decisions.

Oversee Sentry's approach to cost management, including the FP&A Manager's work on cloud, AI infrastructure, vendor, and other major areas of company spend.

Improve the systems, models, reporting, and data infrastructure that support FP&A, eliminating unnecessary manual work and increasing the speed and quality of decision-making.

Build strong working relationships across Finance, Accounting, People, Engineering, and the rest of Sentry so that financial planning is integrated into how the company operates rather than treated as a separate finance exercise.

Raise the quality bar for FP&A as Sentry continues to grow, identifying what should be standardized, automated, redesigned, or added over time.

You'll love this role if you

Are a self-sufficient builder who enjoys taking an ambiguous or underdeveloped process, creating structure around it, and making it work.

Like being close to the details but know how to pull up and communicate what matters to executives.

Believe great FP&A is as much about business partnership and judgment as it is about building models.

Enjoy creating simple, durable processes rather than adding complexity or bureaucracy.

Have high standards for accuracy and analytical rigor, but know when 90% today is more useful than 100% a week from now.

Want meaningful ownership and are comfortable operating with a high degree of independence in a fast-moving environment.

Qualifications

8+ years of progressive FP&A experience, including leading planning/forecasting processes end to end; prior people-management experience preferred.

Demonstrated experience designing or rebuilding elements of an FP&A/planning function — not just operating within one that already exists.

Experience partnering with an accounting/controller function on close (BvA, accruals, variance analysis) without owning transactional accounting.

Experience with NetSuite, Looker (or a comparable BI tool), and a modern planning/EPM platform (e.g. Adaptive Planning, Planful, Pigment, or Vareto); advanced Excel/Google Sheets.

Experience building and presenting exec-level materials.

MBA or CPA a plus, not required.

Not sure you meet every qualification? We encourage you to apply anyway. We're interested in people who are excited about the opportunity, have demonstrated an ability to learn quickly, drive change, and want to help us build a great finance function.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.