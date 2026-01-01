Editorial Lead

About Sentry

Software runs the world and the pace is faster than ever. Sentry helps developers fix errors and performance issues before users notice, so teams can spend less time firefighting and more time building.

Trusted by 200,000+ organizations, Sentry is today’s application monitoring standard and our team is building its AI-native future.

About the Role

Sentry's blog, newsletter, and content programs need an owner — someone who can walk into ambiguity, decide what needs to exist, and just start making it happen. This is a self-starter role in the truest sense: no one is handing you a content calendar and asking you to fill it in, you're the one building the calendar.

You should be quick with a draft and quicker to ship it — bias to action over polished process. You're technically savvy enough to keep up with a developer audience and write about our product credibly (or make an exec sound like they wrote it themselves). And you're proactive: you see the narrative before anyone asks you to go find it.

You'll work collaboratively with Growth, Comms, PMM, and DevEx, with real ownership and editorial judgment to know what's worth writing and what isn't.

In this role you will

Co-lead blog strategy. Partner closely with Growth to run the editorial calendar, and scale the program by focusing on creating thought leadership, customer and employer brand content to create a robust narrative driven editorial program in collaboration with comms, devex and product marketing.

Oversee the quality itself. Be the last line of defense on quality and prose — every post should read like it came from the same sharp, confident voice.

Track the industry and get us into the conversation. Know what's trending in the developer and infrastructure world before it's obvious, and turn that into content that puts Sentry in the room. Collaborate with Comms and Marketing to push those narratives forward.

Content partner for the exec team. Collaborate closely with core execs to support content development.

Run the monthly newsletter. Write, publish, and optimize it — pulling in blog content, thought leadership, events, and social moments — and keep the quality and voice consistent every single month.

Lead premium content. Help drive the content aspect of data reports, ebooks, and case studies alongside the broader campaign team, and support PMM/Enterprise in crafting customer stories.

You'll love this job if you

You'd rather ship a good draft today than a perfect one next week.

You've run an editorial calendar or blog program before and know what “DRI” actually means in practice — nobody's chasing you for updates because you're already three steps ahead.

You can write fast, in different voices, without losing your own editorial standards.

You understand the technical audience you're writing for — SDKs, error monitoring, observability, whatever the buzzword of the week is — well enough to write about it without embarrassing yourself.

You see a trending conversation and already have three ideas for how Sentry should show up in it, before anyone asks.

Qualifications

Experience owning an editorial calendar, blog, or content program at a B2B or developer-focused company

Strong writing and editing chops — able to write fast without sacrificing quality

Comfortable ghostwriting for executives and adapting tone and voice across audiences

Experience running a newsletter — writing, publishing, and iterating based on performance

Familiarity with the developer tools, infrastructure, or software space

Track record of self-directed execution — you don't need a lot of oversight to move fast

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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