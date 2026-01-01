Security Engineer, IAM

About Sentry

Software runs the world and the pace is faster than ever. Sentry helps developers fix errors and performance issues before users notice, so teams can spend less time firefighting and more time building.

Trusted by 100,000+ organizations, Sentry is today’s application monitoring standard and our team is building its AI-native future.

About The Role

The Security Team is responsible for securing all things Sentry: our customers, our code, and everything in between. We are a small but growing team with broad scope, high trust, and the autonomy to tackle hard security problems with creativity and an engineering mindset. We work at a company with a strong developer culture, building a product that millions of developers genuinely love and rely on. That context shapes everything about how we operate.

As a Security Engineer focused on Identity, Access and Management (IAM), you'll work across domains to maintain and improve Sentry’s identity and access management practices. You’ll own and shape access control practices that keep Sentry productive and secure as we grow. You’ll partner closely with Infrastructure, IT, and Platform teams to offer employees efficient secure self-service workflows to enable productivity. You will work as a technical collaborator who makes the secure path the obvious one.

In this role, you will

Own and mature identity and access management infrastructure and tooling like SSO, MFA, directory services across corporate, development and production cloud environments.

Continuously improve Sentry’s identity and access control practices with automation and self-service support for onboarding/offboarding, joiners/movers/leavers, access reviews, privileged access management, SaaS lifecycle management, and security incident response workflows.

Champion and implement secure-by-design access principles like attribute and context aware grants, comprehensive logging, just-in-time (JIT) provisioning, least privilege, policy-as-code automation principles, and zero-trust.

Secure our human and non-human identities: user accounts, service accounts, API keys, OAuth clients, agentic, and workload identities.

You’ll thrive in this role if you

Enjoy operating cross-functionally, building relationships, influencing with technical expertise, and shaping how builders get access to get things done across a fast-moving engineering organization.

Get excited when something new lands on your desk, be it a new feature spec, an authentication bypass, a novel agentic architecture, an unfamiliar cloud primitive, or a bug class you haven't seen before.

Love working in a developer-forward culture where your colleagues are builders who care deeply about code quality and customer satisfaction.

Reach for automation first, you'd rather build a scalable, systematic solution to a security problem than solve it manually a hundred times.

Thrive with real ownership, you prefer to build and drive work end-to-end, you're energized by the autonomy that comes with being on a small, high-trust team.

Qualifications

3+ years of industry experience designing, building, securing workforce identity and access control systems for corporate, development, and large-scale distributed cloud systems

Degree in Computer Science or a related field, equivalent training, or professional experience

Proficiency in Python and other scripting languages, Terraform and infrastructure-as-code tools, and building integrations via APIs, SCIM and webhooks

Experience with a breadth of identity platforms IDP, IGA, PAM, CloudIAM, etc.

Familiarity with cloud (AWS, GCP, Azure), containerization and orchestration (Docker, Kubernetes), and securing CI/CD and source controls tools (Github, Gitlab)

A collaborative approach to problem solving paired with strong written and verbal communication

Not sure if you meet 100% of the qualifications? We encourage you to apply anyway. We're interested in people are excited about this opportunity and eager to grow.

We are obliged by law to quote the minimum wage of EUR 74,144,-- gross per year for this position, in accordance with the respective collective agreement (IT-KV).The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is 81,000 EUR - 125,000 EUR.

A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.