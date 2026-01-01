Engineering Manager, (Apple/Android), SDK

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model across our global hubs, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About This Role

At Sentry, our Mobile SDK team builds the next generation of observability tools for developers worldwide — processing over a billion events every single day. We're looking for a technical Engineering Manager to lead one of our Mobile SDK teams, either Apple or Android.

This is a role for someone who thrives at the intersection of technical leadership, product sense, and team development and will help us elevate both the system and the people who build it. You will own the technical direction, team health, and product quality of a major open-source SDK used by thousands of developers. This role reports to the Senior Engineering Manager Mobile SDKs.

In this role you will

Lead, mentor, coach, and sponsor a team of 4–6 engineers — setting a high bar, managing performance, creating real opportunities for career growth, as well as recruiting and onboarding new team members

Own the technical direction and roadmap for your SDK team, ensuring we build scalable, reliable, and high-quality SDKs in close collaboration with your manager and stakeholders across the company.

Stay hands-on — reviewing code, contributing to architecture discussions, and unblocking engineers on the hardest problems

Drive execution by scoping work, allocating resources, setting milestones, removing blockers, and keeping the team moving

Level up how your team works — continuously improving engineering processes and leveraging AI tools and workflows to make the team faster and more effective

Track the metrics that matter, using data to detect issues early, monitor team and SDK health, and keep delivery on track

Communicate clearly in all directions — representing your team to leadership, aligning with product and engineering partners, and navigating difficult conversations with candor and care

You’ll love this role if you

Are a product-minded leader who gets excited about elegant APIs and developer experience as much as building great teams

Have a strong engineering background that you use to inform and validate the team's technical decisions. You're comfortable in code and want to stay close to it

Thrive in cross-functional environments, collaborating with individuals across many disciplines to deliver the best solutions possible

Love to foster career growth of those around you, finding opportunities for team members to excel

Qualifications

5+ years of professional experience as a Software Engineer, with a strong focus on mobile platforms (iOS and/or Android), ideally in SDK development or developer tooling

2+ years of engineering management experience

Technical fluency — comfortable reviewing code, driving architecture decisions, earning the trust of your team, and leveraging AI tools in engineering workflows

Experience owning a significant product area end-to-end — scoping work, allocating resources, setting milestones, shipping, and iterating over time

Excellent written and spoken communication skills, with the ability to articulate technical concepts, tradeoffs, and team progress clearly to a variety of audiences

You live in the Vienna area or are willing to relocate for this incredible opportunity

Ideally, you have experience with both Apple and Android platforms and cross-platform (React Native, Flutter)

Not sure if you meet 100% of the qualifications? We encourage you to apply anyway. We're interested in people who are excited about this opportunity and eager to grow.

We are obliged by law to quote the minimum wage of EUR 74,214,-- gross per year for this position, in accordance with the respective collective agreement (IT-KV). The salary that Sentry offers you is adjusted to the current market situation and our starting point is EUR 115,000-- gross per year.

A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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