Senior Software Engineer (C/C++), SDK

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

As a Senior Software Engineer, Native, on our client infrastructure (SDK) team, you'll join a cross-functional group of Software Engineers that is responsible for the client facing operation of Sentry. This includes building and maintaining SDK libraries, extending our existing native integrations, and building new integrations for Gaming Consoles. This means you will be involved in the design and evolution of both external and internal services, as well as create new mission critical software at Sentry.

If you want to build and improve product features that empower software development teams to do their best work, all while writing open source code, this could be the role for you.

In this role you will

Develop first-class clients for native languages like C and C++, as well as integrations for popular frameworks in Gaming, IoT and high performance applications

Work in the Game Dev Experience (GDX) team to improve and evolve our native, game engine and console products

Puzzle over unique challenges in the fields of compilers, debugging, operating system internals, low-level optimization, and distributed systems

Use a variety of programming languages, systems, and technologies to own and solve problems related to mission critical software of Sentry (C and C++ — but also Rust, Python, .NET and JavaScript)

Collaborate with Infrastructure and Operations teams to build solutions that scale (we process over a billion events every day)

Write unit and integration tests that ensure the correctness of your work, as well as strong documentation to help educate both peers and customers

You’ll love this job if you

Take pride in building features that don't just work, but are also delightful to use

Like to take challenges that you don't see every day, daily

Care about writing highly performant code

Build a product by developers for developers

Join a modern software development team that iterates and ships code rapidly

Contribute to open source full-time — our product is entirely Open Source

Work with collaborative, thoughtful engineers who push themselves and others to do better

Qualifications

5+ years relevant experience

Experience in writing high performance native server-, desktop-applications or libraries

Experience in programming languages such as C and C++

Bonus points for experience with Game engines (Unreal, Unity, Godot) or Gaming Consoles (PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch) and other programming languages (Rust, .NET)

Good written and spoken English communication skills

Live in the Vienna, Austria area or are willing to relocate

We are obliged by law to quote the minimum wage of EUR 60,844,-- gross per year for this position, in accordance with the respective collective agreement (IT-KV). The salary that Sentry offers you is adjusted to the current market situation and our starting point is EUR 95,000-- gross per year.

A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

Apply For This Role