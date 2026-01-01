Engineering Manager, Growth

About Sentry

Software runs the world and the pace is faster than ever. Sentry helps developers fix errors and performance issues before users notice, so teams can spend less time firefighting and more time building.

Trusted by 200,000+ organizations, Sentry is today’s application monitoring standard and our team is building its AI-native future.

About the role

Sentry is looking for an Engineering Manager to lead our Growth team (internally called "Value Discovery") and help expand our product-led business by helping customers discover and get the most out of our platform.

At Sentry, we do growth with an explicit bias for customer value. Our experiments are rooted in strong product sense and empathy for developers, not conversion pressure. We never surprise developers with new charges or push features they don't need. In a binary tradeoff between doing good by the customer or good by the business, the customer always wins.

You'll collaborate closely with several areas of the business including Product, BizOps, Data, Design, and GTM to identify the moments in a developer's workflow where Sentry can deliver more value, make that value easier to find, and support that your approach works with data.

In this role you will

You'll lead a team of engineers, set its priorities, and be accountable for the metrics it moves. This is a new role, and the roadmap is yours to define and execute in partnership with design and data teams.

Lead work across Sentry's self-serve funnel — signup and onboarding, first-run activation moments in-product, trial and upgrade paths, and pricing and billing surfaces in partnership with the Billing team — largely in our Python/Django and TypeScript/React codebase

Evolve our experimentation foundations, in close partnership with our Data team — flagging, instrumentation, and readouts are real but far from finished

Run a fast, disciplined experimentation loop where hypotheses are argued before they're built

Hold conversion and activation alongside churn, support volume, and 90-day retention, and report all of them — including the experiments that come back flat

Grow the engineers on your team, including the underrated skill of doing excellent work on something that might be deleted next week

You’ll love this job if you

Believe Growth done well is a form of customer service, not a conversion engine

Would rather ship one well-argued hypothesis than five cheap tests, and can tell the difference before the results come in

Love digging into data to find insights but form your best hypotheses from empathizing with customers

Enjoy the challenge of understanding developer workflows deeply enough to know where and when a change creates value

Want to build the measurement foundation rather than inherit one, and have opinions about what a team should/shouldn't bother instrumenting

Are comfortable being the person who says the result doesn't hold up

Qualifications

3+ years managing engineers, including time owning a metric-driven team, on top of a strong engineering background

Technically credible with senior engineers — our EMs engage substantively in architecture and technical decisions, and every EM passes a technical assessment at a senior IC bar

Strong product sense — you identify where a change will create the most value, not just where a metric can be moved

Experience helping users get the most out of a complex product

Working fluency with experimentation frameworks, feature flags, A/B testing, and analytics instrumentation

Able to talk to users credibly about their workflows, tooling, and pain points, with genuine opinions about the developer tools you've used

Bonus: you've worked on growth at a developer tools company, built experimentation infrastructure from a low starting point, or run experiments at volumes where significance wasn't guaranteed

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $220,000 to $450,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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