Senior Product Designer, Design Systems

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model across our global hubs, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Sentry is looking for a Senior Product Designer to help own and evolve our design system — the shared components, patterns, and guidelines that keep our product consistent, accessible, and efficient to build.

You'll work at the intersection of design and engineering, partnering closely with our product design and front-end engineers to design, spec, and refine the components of our design system, Scraps. This means thinking carefully about how a select menu behaves across dozens of contexts, how a form system should be structured for flexibility and consistency, or how to consolidate five slightly different button patterns into one that actually works everywhere.

This isn't a typical product design role. You won't be designing features end-to-end — you'll be designing the building blocks that make feature work better. You'll audit existing patterns, identify inconsistencies, define when and how components should be used, and create documentation and Figma libraries that help designers and engineers move faster with confidence.

In this role you will

Own the component libraries, variables, and styles that define Sentry's design language — keeping them accurate, well-documented, and in sync with what's built in code

Partner directly with design engineers to spec new components, refine existing ones, and ensure design intent translates cleanly into implementation

Audit the product for pattern inconsistencies and drive consolidation — defining clear guidance for when to use what

Create and maintain documentation, usage guidelines, and Storybook stories that help designers and engineers use the system correctly

Build shared tools like lint rules, templates, and contribution workflows that scale consistency without slowing teams down

Advocate for the design system across product teams — fielding questions, reviewing component usage, and coaching designers on best practices

You'll love this job if you

Get more satisfaction from making fifty designers and engineers faster than from shipping one feature yourself

Nerd out over component APIs, variant structures, and tokenization and naming conventions in Figma

Love working shoulder-to-shoulder with engineers and understand the constraints and possibilities of React, CSS, and the DOM

Care deeply about consistency but know when a pattern needs to flex for a specific use case

Find it rewarding to turn a messy audit into a clean, opinionated set of guidelines

Believe in open source and the idea that good design infrastructure is a public good

Qualifications

5+ years designing complex software products, with meaningful experience in a design systems team at a comparable scale

Deep fluency with Figma's design systems tooling — components, variants, variables, auto layout, shared libraries, and branching workflows

Strong visual and interaction design skills with a sharp eye for spacing, hierarchy, and micro-interactions

Experience collaborating closely with frontend engineers on component implementation — you can speak to props, states, and edge cases

Comfortable creating and maintaining design documentation, usage guidelines, and contribution processes

Able to balance long-term system thinking with the practical needs of product teams shipping on tight timelines

Bonus: hands-on experience with HTML/CSS, React, or Storybook; contributions to open-source design systems

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $170,000 – $200,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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