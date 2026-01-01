Senior Software Engineer, Control Plane

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model across our global hubs, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Sentry.io provides a suite of services to diagnose health problems in their customers’ applications. These tools are mission-critical to companies who want to respond effectively in fast-paced markets. We make the development and deployment of these tools a safe and enjoyable experience, by maintaining a succinct and helpful continuous integration environment and an informative deployment pipeline.

The Centralized Tenancy and Routing Layer (CTRL) team builds and operates the foundational infrastructure that defines customer boundaries and coordinates lifecycle operations across Sentry’s distributed architecture. These systems power how customers are managed and how services communicate and replicate data safely across our ecosystem.

As a Senior Software Engineer on the CTRL team, you’ll design and operate the core platform primitives that make this architecture possible. Your work will focus on distributed coordination, cross-cell routing, replication infrastructure, and lifecycle orchestration for the customer environment. This role sits at the heart of Sentry’s platform architecture—building the control systems that ensure the platform operates safely and correctly at global scale. The work requires strong engineering judgment and deep distributed systems thinking. You’ll design systems where correctness and reliability are critical, and build abstractions that many teams depend on but rarely see directly.

Ultimately, you’ll help build the infrastructure that enables Sentry’s SaaS platform to scale safely across a distributed, multi-cell architecture.

In this role you will

Build and enhance the control plane systems that manage customer identity, placement, and lifecycle across a multi-cell architecture.

Improve the reliability, scalability, and observability of mission-critical control plane services.

Partner with engineering teams to provide safe infrastructure primitives and standards for cell-compatible systems.

Help operate critical infrastructure through incident response and continuous improvement.

You’ll love this job if you

Enjoy building foundational distributed systems that power an entire platform.

Care deeply about correctness, reliability, and safe infrastructure primitives.

Like designing systems that coordinate state and data across large distributed environments.

Prefer solving architectural problems rather than product feature work.

Want to shape how a global platform evolves as it scales.

Qualifications

5+ years of experience as a Software Engineer or similar role.

Strong proficiency with Python; experience with Rust is a plus.

Experience designing and operating distributed systems at scale.

Strong understanding of replication, consistency models, and service coordination.

Experience building infrastructure services or platform APIs used by multiple teams.

Experience working with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP).

Experience operating containerized systems (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes).

Track record of operating production systems with strong ownership.

Strong written communication skills and ability to document platform systems clearly.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $190,000 to $280,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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