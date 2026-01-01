About Sentry

Software runs the world and the pace is faster than ever. Sentry helps developers fix errors and performance issues before users notice, so teams can spend less time firefighting and more time building.

Trusted by 200,000+ organizations, Sentry is today’s application monitoring standard and our team is building its AI-native future.

About this role

At Sentry, Finance plays a critical role in helping the company understand where we're investing, what we're getting in return, and where we can operate more effectively.

We are looking for an FP&A Manager who will help build Sentry's FP&A function while focusing on establishing best-in-class FinOps practices. You'll partner across the business on forecasting and financial analysis, with a significant focus on cloud infrastructure, AI costs, vendor spend, and other areas where better financial visibility can translate directly into better decisions.

You will be expected to understand the economics behind our infrastructure, build the financial models and reporting needed to manage it, identify meaningful opportunities, and work with Engineering and other partners to turn those insights into action.

You'll also operate as a generalist FP&A partner and play an important role in building the processes, models, and operating rhythms that Finance will use as Sentry grows.

You will report to the Director of FP&A.

In this role you will

Own forecasting, reporting, and financial analysis for significant areas of Sentry's operations, with particular emphasis on cloud infrastructure, AI-related spend, software, vendors, and other major cost categories.

Partner closely with Engineering and infrastructure leaders to understand the drivers of cloud and AI spend, translate technical consumption into financial forecasts, and identify opportunities to improve unit economics and gross margin.

Develop reporting that makes cloud and infrastructure costs understandable and actionable, including trends, cost allocation, unit costs, utilization economics, commitments, and significant variances.

Help evaluate cloud commitments, reserved capacity, vendor agreements, and other commercial decisions by modeling their financial implications and tradeoffs.

Build and operate a scalable company-wide expense-management process that gives budget owners clear visibility into their spend, forecasts, and accountability.

Partner with functional leaders on budgets, forecasts, business cases, and ongoing financial performance.

Support monthly and quarterly reporting, including budget-to-actual analysis, variance explanations, forecast updates, and accrual inputs in partnership with Accounting.

Support company-wide planning, headcount forecasting, management reporting, and other corporate FP&A work alongside the Director of FP&A.

Develop models and analyses to answer important business questions, particularly around efficiency, cost structure, gross margin, and resource allocation.

Identify opportunities to automate reporting, improve source data, and replace manual or fragmented finance processes with scalable ones.

Work cross-functionally with Accounting, Engineering, Procurement and business leaders to ensure financial information leads to action rather than simply producing another report.

You'll love this role if you

Are a self-starter who likes owning a problem from messy data through recommendation and implementation.

Get genuinely interested in understanding why a cost moves rather than simply reporting that it moved.

Enjoy working with technical partners and can translate infrastructure or product concepts into financial drivers.

Like building processes, models, and reporting from scratch and making them simpler each time they run.

Have strong financial instincts but aren't afraid to get into large or imperfect datasets to find the answer.

Are comfortable moving between detailed cost analysis and broader company FP&A work.

Know that good cost management is about helping teams make smarter tradeoffs—not simply telling them to spend less.

Are comfortable with the pace, ambiguity, and ownership that comes with a growing company.

Qualifications

5+ years of experience in FP&A, strategic finance, corporate finance, technology finance, or a related analytical finance role.

Experience owning budgets, forecasts, budget-to-actual analysis, and financial partnership with business leaders.

Demonstrated experience building or materially improving financial models, planning processes, cost-management processes, or business-partnering cadences.

Experience analyzing cloud infrastructure, hosting, AI/LLM, or other usage-driven costs is strongly preferred. Direct FinOps experience is a plus but is not required.

Experience with BI tools such as Looker, Tableau, or similar platforms.

Experience with NetSuite and modern FP&A or spend-management platforms is a plus.

Familiarity with FinOps concepts including cost allocation, showback/chargeback, commitments, and cloud cost optimization is a plus; FinOps Certified Practitioner or similar training is welcome but not required.

Strong communication and business-partnering skills, particularly the ability to explain financial concepts to non-finance audiences and turn analysis into action.

Not sure you meet every qualification? We encourage you to apply anyway. We're interested in people who are excited about the opportunity, have demonstrated an ability to learn quickly, drive change, and want to help us build a great finance function.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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