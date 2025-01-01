Senior Security Engineer, Application & Platform Security

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About The Role

The security team is responsible for and committed to securing all things Sentry. From our customers, to our code, and everything in between, the security team is involved in all aspects of the business in pursuit of that goal.

Sentry is looking for a Senior Security Engineer to join our growing security team, working across application and platform security domains to drive security solutions for hardening our evolving cloud based application and Kubernetes platform. You will partner with engineering to mature Sentry’s holistic cloud platform security posture through effective security architecture, project specific threat modeling, and occasional coding.

In this role, you will

Lead highly impactful initiatives to solve critical security challenges, from idea formulation to design and implementation

Work on cross company objectives to influence and achieve security objectives

Research and evaluate new technologies to enhance the company's security posture with an eye towards scalability

Identify potential threats and vulnerabilities in our systems and data, as well as help develop and implement solutions to safeguard them

Enable cross-functional teams to implement security solutions aligned with Secure-by-Design concepts and standards

You’ll thrive in this role if you

Want to be an early member of an agile and engineering focused security team

Enjoy collaborating with passionate security, application, platform, and infrastructure engineers who are eager for ideas and action

Are passionate about creating and collaborating on technical designs and plans

Are motivated to continue developing and learning new skills

Qualifications

6+ years of industry experience designing, building, and supporting large-scale distributed systems in production

Strong fundamentals in computer science skills.

Experience in securing container based environments in cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP) and their SDKs/APIs."

Degree in Computer Science or related field.

Experienced and comfortable programming in at least one language, with a strong preference for Python, Go, or Rust

Applied knowledge of cryptography, PKI, TLS, and practical implementations.

An up to date understanding of the threat landscape as it pertains to SaaS companies

Strong communication skills

Not sure if you meet 100% of the qualifications? We encourage you to apply anyway. We're interested in people are excited about this opportunity and eager to grow.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $113,000 - 124,000 EUR. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

Apply For This Role