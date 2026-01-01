About Sentry

Software runs the world and the pace is faster than ever. Sentry helps developers fix errors and performance issues before users notice, so teams can spend less time firefighting and more time building.

Trusted by 200,000+ organizations, Sentry is today’s application monitoring standard and our team is building its AI-native future.

About the role

Sentry is looking for a Manager, Design Engineering to lead the team behind Scraps, our design system. This role would manage a team of designers and front-end engineers that is building the infrastructure that powers our UI development.

This role lives at the intersection of design, engineering and AI tooling. The ideal candidate is comfortable reviewing a component's API in a pull request, can critique the consistency of typography across components, and has created skills to help agents use a design system more effectively. This role will set the direction for our system, grow the team, and stay close enough to the work to make design and implementation decisions.

In this role you will

Manage and grow a team of engineers and designers — hiring, leveling, and coaching across both crafts

Own the strategic roadmap for the team: what components to prioritize, what tools to adopt, which parts of the web app to refactor, etc.

Help maintain the UI quality and expression that Sentry is known for

Keep design and code in sync — tokens, variables, component parity, and the pipeline from Figma to production

Stay hands-on building components and the infrastructure to enable fast, accurate agentic front-end development and prototyping

Drive adoption across product teams through documentation, lint rules, and contribution workflows that don't slow anyone down

You'll love this job if you

Consider yourself a design engineer, or a designer who codes

Are passionate about design systems as the context layer for agentic frontend development, and want to build tools and skills that enable product teams to ship faster

Nerd out over component APIs, variant structures, and tokenization and naming conventions

Care deeply about consistency but know when a pattern needs to flex for a specific use case

Care deeply about interface quality, and want to build world class front-end infrastructure you can be proud of

Get as much out of growing people as you do out of building things

Qualifications

3+ years of experience in a full-time design system or design engineering team

2+ years of people management experience

Strong visual and interaction design skills with a sharp eye for spacing, hierarchy, and micro-interactions

Deep fluency in React, TypeScript, CSS, and the DOM

Familiarity with Figma's design systems tooling — components, variants, variables, auto layout, shared libraries, and branching workflows

Able to balance long-term system thinking with the practical needs of product teams shipping on tight timelines

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $200,000 – $270,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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