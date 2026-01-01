Security Engineer, Detection & Response

About Sentry

Software runs the world and the pace is faster than ever. Sentry helps developers fix errors and performance issues before users notice, so teams can spend less time firefighting and more time building.

Trusted by 200,000+ organizations, Sentry is today’s application monitoring standard and our team is building its AI-native future.

About The Role

The Security Team is responsible for securing all things Sentry: our customers, our code, and everything in between. We are a small but growing team with broad scope, high trust, and the autonomy to tackle hard security problems with creativity and an engineering mindset. We work at a company with a strong developer culture, building a product that millions of developers genuinely love and rely on. That context shapes everything about how we operate.

We take a pragmatic approach to preventing and responding to security risks. In this role not only will you build and contribute to systems which detect malicious activity, you will have the unique opportunity to implement new controls to prevent future incidents. You will work across detection and response and corporate security domains. You'll contribute to practices that keep Sentry secure as we grow: alert triage for corporate and production, detection engineering, deploying preventative controls, identity and access management, investigations and incident response, and more.

You'll partner with teams across the company to prevent and respond to security incidents. You will work as a technical collaborator who prioritizes preventative controls, defense in depth, and high signal alerting practices. As Sentry expands our agentic product capabilities and development practices, you'll also find yourself at the frontier of a new set of security approaches and challenges.

In this role, you will

Maintain, improve, and own detection engineering systems. We own and operate our own detection stack and are building agentic triage with thoughtful security response and orchestration automation.

Perform investigations, and contribute to security incident response. You will assist and contribute to a breadth of incident types, or Sentry and our customers.

Contribute to, maintain, and operate identity and access management systems. Access management is a critical component of our security program.

Have a lot of opportunity to grow and learn across many security domains. We are a highly cross-functional team and you will have opportunities to touch adjacent security projects spanning appsec, infrasec, governance, and privacy.

Research, identify, and respond to emerging threats relevant to Sentry. We build and operate a complex application and cloud environment, including the novel attack surface introduced by Sentry's agentic product features and AI-assisted engineering practices.

You’ll thrive in this role if you

Enjoy operating cross-functionally, building relationships, and influencing with technical expertise as you protect a fast-moving engineering organization.

Get excited when something new lands on your desk, be it an interesting breach, a sweet exploit, a novel agentic architecture, an unfamiliar cloud primitive, or a bug class you haven't seen before.

Love working in a developer-forward culture where your colleagues are builders who care deeply about code quality and customer satisfaction.

Reach for automation first, you'd rather build a scalable, systematic solution to a security problem than make a noisy reactive solution which requires manual triage.

Thrive with ownership and want more of it, you prefer to drive work end-to-end, and you're energized by the autonomy — and the mentorship — that comes with being on a small, high-trust team.

Qualifications

2+ years of industry experience in a detection and response, corporate security, or generalist security engineering role

Degree in Computer Science or a related field, equivalent training, or professional experience

Hands-on experience with several of the following: alert triage, detection tuning and writing, detection-as-code, security log ingestion, investigations and security incident response, identity and access management (IAM), phishing response, user access reviews, managing endpoint detection and response tooling

Experienced and comfortable programing in at least one language (Python preferred) and comfortable using agentic development workflows

Familiarity with operating distributed cloud technology (AWS, CICD, GCP, Azure, Kubernetes, Docker, Terraform, etc.) and experience with corporate (SSO, SAML, IAM) and defensive security tooling (EDR, SIEM, CNAPP, ZTNA, etc.)

A collaborative approach to problem solving paired with strong written and verbal communication

Not sure if you meet 100% of the qualifications? We encourage you to apply anyway. We're interested in people are excited about this opportunity and eager to grow.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $162,000 to $420,000 CAD. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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