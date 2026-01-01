Senior Software Engineer, Telemetry Experience

About Sentry

Software runs the world and the pace is faster than ever. Sentry helps developers fix errors and performance issues before users notice, so teams can spend less time firefighting and more time building.

Trusted by 200,000+ organizations, Sentry is today’s application monitoring standard and our team is building its AI-native future.

About the role

Sentry's SDKs instrument dozens of platforms and our ingest pipeline takes in billions of events every day. The Telemetry Experience team owns what happens next: the product surfaces and APIs where that telemetry turns into something a developer can actually debug with.

As a Senior Software Engineer on Telemetry Experience, you'll own that experience across the sentry.io product - Python/Django and Postgres on the backend, React and TypeScript on the frontend. You'll work upstream with our SDK teams on what gets sent and with our ingest teams on how it arrives, then own the part customers actually touch: the APIs, the workflows, and the interfaces where it all lands. Your job is to make that feel native to every developer who uses it, whether they ship a backend service, a mobile app, or a game.

In this role you will

Own projects end to end. Take a problem from a rough customer complaint through scoping, design, implementation across the stack, rollout, and measurement. You'll write the design doc, cut the work into shippable pieces, and stay with it until the numbers move

Work across the full stack of the Sentry monolith. React and TypeScript in the browser, Django and Postgres behind the API. Most projects here touch both, and the interesting decisions live at the seam

Partner closely with SDK and ingest teams. Telemetry arrives exactly as the SDKs send it and as the pipeline shapes it. You'll shape those contracts together with the engineers who own them, rather than working around what shows up

Collaborate daily with product managers, designers, and other product engineers. You'll bring the technical perspective that makes a design better, explain constraints in terms of what they cost the user, and sweat the details other people skip: empty states, error messages, loading behavior, the edge case that only bites 2% of accounts

You’ll love this job if you

You'd rather own an outcome than a ticket. You take ambiguous problems, decide what to build, drive it across team boundaries, and follow through after launch. Nobody has to hand you a spec

You're obsessed with making an experience smooth. Friction offends you. You notice the extra click, the confusing label, the query that takes 400ms too long - and you fix them instead of filing them

You solve problems for customers, not for the codebase. Sentry's users are developers, so you can read their bug reports, sit in their tooling, and tell the difference between what they asked for and what they need

You communicate well in writing. Working across SDK teams, ingest teams, product, and design in a distributed company means your docs, PR descriptions, and updates do a lot of the work

You like being full-stack. You don't need a handoff to change an API and the component that calls it, and you enjoy holding the whole path from event payload to rendered pixel in your head

Qualifications

5+ years of professional experience building and shipping full-stack web applications

Strong experience with React and TypeScript, and with Python (Django or similar) backed by a relational database such as PostgreSQL - depth in one side and real competence in the other is fine

A track record of driving non-trivial projects end to end, including the parts that require getting other teams to agree with you

Excellent written and spoken English communication skills

Experience leveraging AI-powered development tools to enhance productivity and code quality

Bonus points

Familiarity with the application monitoring and observability space

Experience building developer-facing products, SDKs, or public APIs

Experience with high-volume data stores or streaming systems (ClickHouse, Kafka)

A track record of contributing to open-source projects

We are obliged by law to quote the minimum wage of EUR 60,844,-- gross per year for this position, in accordance with the respective collective agreement (IT-KV). The salary that Sentry offers you is adjusted to the current market situation and will be above the IT-KV.

A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.