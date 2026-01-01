About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model across our global hubs, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role:

Sentry is expanding our Technical Customer Success team to support our growing customer base and drive deeper adoption of the Sentry Platform worldwide. As a Technical Customer Success Manager (TCSM), you’ll be a Sentry product expert responsible for ensuring customers are successfully onboarded, achieve maximum value from our platform, and uncover new opportunities for growth through additional use cases and products.

You’ll play a key role in helping customers realize measurable outcomes with Sentry. In this highly cross-functional role, you’ll collaborate closely with Account Executives (AEs), Sales Engineers (SEs), and Engineering teams to ensure customers’ technical and business goals are met.

This role requires strong technical expertise and a deep understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and related technologies. If you’re a technologist with experience supporting technical products in customer-facing roles—and you’re eager to join a fast-growing team delivering real value through an exceptional product—we’d love to meet you.

In this role you will:

Become a Sentry product expert and support customers by understanding their needs and helping them achieve their goals using the Sentry Platform.

Drive customer success and health through effective onboarding, adoption, value realization, and retention.

Collaborate with customer key stakeholders to define business and technical objectives, and work with the customer team to achieve them.

Act as a trusted, strategic advisor to each assigned customer—driving best practices, innovation, and long-term success.

Partner closely with the sales team to identify and drive expansions and new opportunities that result from customer success.

Advocate for customers internally, clearly communicate customer needs and help prioritize improvements that enhance customer experience and product adoption.

You’ll love this job if you:

Enjoy talking about technology and interfacing with engineers and engineering leaders

Are looking to make an impact in the life of our customers through helping them achieve their technical and business goals

Appreciate working on a variety of projects with customers from lots of different industries

Like being “in the middle of it all”, working across the organization to move the product forward

Have a fast-paced, results-driven mindset

Love developer tools, open-source, and/or all things software development life cycle!

Qualifications

This is a technical role combined with business skills. You have to have strong technical background to be successful in this role

BA/BS degree in CS or Computer Engineering-related field or equivalent experience is mandatory

5+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, Management Consulting, or another customer-facing role

Strong industry experience and technical understanding related to Devs, DevOps, application monitoring, software release tools, and/or broader cloud-native application infrastructure platforms

Experience in working with complex, multi-divisional, multi-geographical customers

Impressive executive presence and communication abilities

Experience working with cross-functional teams (e.g. Sales, Product, Marketing, ProServices)

You’re driven; no one needs to push you to excel; it’s just who you are

Passion for technology and being a part of a fast-growing SaaS company

Bonus qualifications

Past experience as a developer/devops

Extensive knowledge in application monitoring, Logs, Metrics, Traces

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

Apply For This Role