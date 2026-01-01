Senior Software Engineer, Agent Tracing

About Sentry

Software runs the world and the pace is faster than ever. Sentry helps developers fix errors and performance issues before users notice, so teams can spend less time firefighting and more time building.

Trusted by 200,000+ organizations, Sentry is today’s application monitoring standard and our team is building its AI-native future.

About the role

Agents are becoming the default way developers ship LLM-powered software, and they are miserable to debug. A single run fans out across model calls, tool calls, retries, handoffs between agents, and multi-turn conversations that only make sense as a whole. When one goes wrong, the developer usually has a log line and a shrug.

Sentry's Agent Tracing turns that into something you can actually inspect: agent runs, tool calls, model interactions, token usage and cost, conversations you can replay message by message.

As a Senior Software Engineer on the Telemetry Experience team, you'll own that product surface - Python/Django and Postgres on the backend, React and TypeScript on the frontend, sitting on top of Sentry's trace storage. You'll work with the SDK engineers who instrument the agent frameworks upstream and own everything customers touch downstream: the dashboards, the conversation views, the APIs, and the workflows that turn a confusing agent run into an obvious fix.

In this role you will

Own projects end to end. Take a problem from a rough customer complaint through scoping, design, implementation across the stack, rollout, and measurement. You'll write the design doc, cut the work into shippable pieces, and stay with it until the numbers move

Build the views developers debug agents in. Multi-agent workflows, conversation replay, cost and token breakdowns, the moment where a run failed and why. Making a deeply nested, wildly variable trace legible is a genuinely hard interface problem

Make the data underneath fast and queryable. Filtering and sorting millions of conversations, getting cost calculation right, and designing APIs that both humans and other people's agents can use well

Detect the failures worth flagging. We're expanding from showing developers what happened to telling them what went wrong - common agent failure classes surfaced as issues, not as something you have to go looking for

Take the friction out of getting started. Setup should be trivial on any stack, whether a developer wires it up by hand or asks their coding agent to do it

Collaborate daily with product managers, designers, SDK engineers, and other product engineers. You'll bring the technical perspective that makes a design better, explain constraints in terms of what they cost the user, and sweat the details other people skip: empty states, error messages, loading behavior, the edge case that only bites 2% of accounts

You’ll love this job if you

You'd rather own an outcome than a ticket. You take ambiguous problems, decide what to build, drive it across team boundaries, and follow through after launch. Nobody has to hand you a spec

You're obsessed with making an experience smooth. Friction offends you. You notice the extra click, the confusing label, the query that takes 400ms too long - and you fix them instead of filing them

You solve problems for customers, not for the codebase. Sentry's users are developers, so you can read their bug reports, sit in their tooling, and tell the difference between what they asked for and what they need

You communicate well in writing. Working across SDK teams, product, and design in a distributed company means your docs, PR descriptions, and updates do a lot of the work

You want to build in a space that's still being figured out. Nobody has settled what agent observability should look like. You'd rather help decide that than implement someone else's finished answer.

Qualifications

5+ years of professional experience building and shipping full-stack web applications

Strong experience with React and TypeScript, and with Python (Django or similar) backed by a relational database such as PostgreSQL - depth in one side and real competence in the other is fine

You've built something real with LLMs or agent frameworks and know their failure modes first-hand

A track record of driving non-trivial projects end to end, including the parts that require getting other teams to agree with you

Comfort designing and building data-heavy interfaces where the shape of the data is messy and the volume is large

Excellent written and spoken English communication skills

Experience leveraging AI-powered development tools to enhance productivity and code quality

You live in the Vienna area or are willing to relocate for this role

Bonus points

Familiarity with the application monitoring and observability space, or with OpenTelemetry

Experience querying large-scale analytical data stores (ClickHouse, or similar)

Experience building developer-facing products, SDKs, or public APIs

A track record of contributing to open-source projects

We are obliged by law to quote the minimum wage of EUR 60,844,-- gross per year for this position, in accordance with the respective collective agreement (IT-KV). The salary that Sentry offers you is adjusted to the current market situation and will be above the IT-KV.

A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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