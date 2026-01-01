Senior Solutions Engineer

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model across our global hubs, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role:

This is a founding Solutions Engineer role in a strategic region, with a primary focus on post-sales technical partnership and long-term customer success. You’ll be the first dedicated technical resource on the ground, helping define our regional post-sales engagement model and building Sentry’s presence from the ground up.

You won’t be starting from scratch. The region already includes high-impact, globally recognized customers such as Canva, Coles Supermarkets, Air New Zealand, and Leonardo.Ai, providing a strong foundation and immediate opportunities to deepen adoption, drive standardization, and support complex, large-scale implementations. You’ll work closely with engineering leaders and platform teams at these companies, acting as a trusted technical advisor and ensuring Sentry is successfully embedded into their development workflows and platforms.

This role requires a high degree of autonomy, ownership, and technical leadership. You’ll partner closely with customers to guide architecture decisions, troubleshoot complex implementations, and translate real-world usage into actionable product feedback. Internally, you’ll collaborate with Product, Support, and Engineering to advocate for customer needs and improve how we deliver and scale post-sales technical engagement. As the region grows, this role offers a clear path to shaping—and eventually scaling—the regional solutions engineering function.

In this role you will

Understand customers' pain points and objectives and translate those into implementation and onboarding plans to meet those objectives and demonstrate business value.

Develop best practices, educational offerings, and content around error and performance management, open-source, or the Sentry product (ex: “how-to” articles and/or videos on specific functionality of the product).

Act as a trusted advisor and subject-matter expert for customers to assist with instrumenting software engineering and monitoring best practices

Provide workshop-level interaction to customers in order to drive the maturity of use and broader adoption.

Work cross-functionally (internally) to provide feedback to the product and development teams and align Sentry's product roadmap with improving time to value-delivered.

You’ll love this job if you

Enjoy talking about technology and interfacing with engineers and engineering leaders.

Appreciate working in a dynamic environment, on a variety of projects with customers from lots of different industries.

Love flexing your creative brain by developing solutions, resources, and content from scratch (scripts, code samples, demos, sales-consumable collateral/documents, etc.).

Have a fast-paced, results-driven mindset.

Love developer tools, open-source, and/or all things software development life cycle!

Qualifications

5+ years as a Solutions Engineer (preferred), Implementation Consultant, Support Engineer, or Software Developer with experience leading projects and/or working with customers.

Hands-on experience working with programming languages and frameworks including JavaScript, Python, Node.js, Java, PHP, .NET, Ruby, React, React Native, Mobile Native (iOS and/or Android), etc.

Possess excellent communication and presentation skills.

Problem solver, knowledgable, and can-doer

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

Apply For This Role