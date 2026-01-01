About Sentry

Software runs the world and the pace is faster than ever. Sentry helps developers fix errors and performance issues before users notice, so teams can spend less time firefighting and more time building.

Trusted by 100,000+ organizations, Sentry is today’s application monitoring standard and our team is building its AI-native future.

About the role

The Solutions Engineering team at Sentry is responsible for helping our largest customers successfully embed Sentry into their applications and workflows. From integrating our SDK to making sure alerts and issues make it to the right place at the right time. Based in Amsterdam, this Solutions Engineer will serve as Sentry's primary technical presence across the EMEA region, partnering closely with enterprise engineering teams throughout the post-sales lifecycle.

Solutions Engineers own the end-to-end technical relationship with their customers. Driving implementation, onboarding, and enablement so that Sentry becomes a mission-critical part of how developers build and ship software. In this role, you'll be responsible for ensuring:

Developers can effectively identify and resolve slowdowns and errors in their applications

Development teams increase developer productivity and customer satisfaction

Customers move from initial install to seamless, org-wide adoption across all their dev teams

Business value is clearly connected to Sentry's capabilities, securing the foundation for long-term partnership and expansion

You'll work with a diverse set of enterprise customers across EMEA. Spanning industries, stacks, engineering cultures and act as their trusted technical advisor from day one.

Please note that this is a 12 month fixed-term contract.

In this role you will

Map customer pain points and business objectives to tailored implementation and onboarding plans that demonstrate measurable value

Build and share best practices, educational content, and resources around error monitoring, performance management, and Sentry's product suite. From how-to guides to code samples and demo environments

Serve as a trusted technical advisor, guiding customers through instrumentation, monitoring best practices, and complex technical challenges

Run workshop-level engagements to deepen product maturity and drive broader adoption across engineering teams

Act as the voice of the customer by internally surfacing feedback to Product and Engineering and helping align Sentry's roadmap with real customer needs across EMEA

You’ll love this job if you

Get energized by technical conversations. You enjoy going deep with engineers and building credibility with engineering leaders

Thrive in variety. You're comfortable switching between industries, stacks, and customer cultures, which is a given when covering EMEA

Build things from scratch. You like creating solutions, writing scripts, developing demos, and producing content that others can actually use

Are results-driven. You move fast, follow through, and care about outcomes, not just activity

Are passionate about developer tools, open-source, and the software development lifecycle

Qualifications

3+ years as a Solutions Engineer, Sales Engineer, Implementation Consultant, or Software Developer with a track record of successful customer-facing work

Hands-on experience with modern stacks: JavaScript frameworks, backend languages (Python, Node.js, Java), and mobile platforms (React Native, iOS, Android)

Strong understanding of the software development and release lifecycle. You know where developers feel the most pain

Solid observability foundation: practical experience with APM, RUM, tracing, and error monitoring

Excellent communicator and presenter. Comfortable in front of both ICs and engineering leadership

Fluency in English required; additional European languages a plus

This is a 12-month fixed-term role designed for impact; high performers may have the opportunity to convert to a permanent position as the team continues to grow.

The base salary range that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is €98,000 to €130,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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