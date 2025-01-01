About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

As a Senior GTM Programs Manager, you’ll play a pivotal role in shaping how Sentry engages our most important audiences. You’ll help drive pipeline in strategic accounts, lead startup acquisition programs, and ensure our go-to-market teams are armed with the insights and materials to win.

This hands-on role sits at the intersection of product marketing, campaigns, growth, and sales enablement. You’ll build and orchestrate programs that bring Sentry’s story to life for technical audiences – from emerging startups to Fortune 1000 enterprises.



In this role you will

Lead the design and execution of GTM programs that drive engagement and adoption in growing startups.

Partner with events and developer experience teams to drive awareness through workshops, community programs, and technical activations.

Develop messaging, campaigns, and content that resonate with technical founders, executives, and developers.

Build and run competitive intelligence programs that identify opportunities and inform positioning.

You’ll love this job if you

Are a go-getter who enjoys ideating and building programs from the ground up.

Are energized by the startup ecosystem and want to help the next generation of builders scale with Sentry.

You nerd out on distilling complex technical topics into clear, compelling narratives for developers and executives.

Thrive in a hybrid role that mixes strategy, execution, and cross-functional collaboration.

Are obsessed with using data and insights to sharpen execution.

Qualifications

4-6 years in growth, community, or product marketing, preferably in AI or developer tooling.

Experience building and executing end-to-end programs for startups, customer, or developer communities.

Excellent communication and relationship-building skills, with comfort engaging founders and engineers.

Experience working with sales to identify and engage target accounts.

Bonus: You’re connected with the AI startup community

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $130,000 to $150,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

