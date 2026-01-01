Security Engineer, Application Security

About Sentry

Software runs the world and the pace is faster than ever. Sentry helps developers fix errors and performance issues before users notice, so teams can spend less time firefighting and more time building.

Trusted by 200,000+ organizations, Sentry is today’s application monitoring standard and our team is building its AI-native future.

About The Role

The Security Team is responsible for securing all things Sentry: our customers, our code, and everything in between. We are a small but growing team with broad scope, high trust, and the autonomy to tackle hard security problems with creativity and an engineering mindset. We work at a company with a strong developer culture, building a product that millions of developers genuinely love and rely on. That context shapes everything about how we operate.

As a Security Engineer on this team, you'll work across application and platform security domains. You'll contribute to the practices that keep Sentry secure as we grow: security reviews, threat modeling, vulnerability management, and embedding secure coding practices into an engineering organization that cares about doing things right. You'll partner closely with product and engineering teams to influence how features are designed and built from the start. You will work as a technical collaborator who helps make the secure path the obvious one. As Sentry expands our agentic product capabilities and development practices, you'll also find yourself at the frontier of a new set of security challenges.

In this role, you will

Support and help mature Sentry's security review program. From secure code review, to architecture review, and threat modeling. You'll help build the processes, tooling, and culture which make security a natural part of how we ship and operate.

Contribute to mature vulnerability management practices. Intake, triage, prioritization, remediation tracking, and support of our bug bounty and responsible disclosure program.

Advocate for secure-by-design principles. Partner with engineering and product teams to embed security early in the development lifecycle and integrate security tooling into developer and CI/CD workflows.

Validate and reproduce application and infrastructure security findings. Scanning, manual testing, and supporting penetration testing and vulnerability validation across Sentry's application, SDKs and cloud-based platform.

Help evaluate and respond to emerging threats relevant to application security at Sentry. We build and operate a complex application and cloud environment, including the novel attack surface introduced by Sentry's agentic product features and AI-assisted engineering practices.

You’ll thrive in this role if you

Enjoy operating cross-functionally, building relationships, and influencing with technical expertise as you grow into shaping how security gets done across a fast-moving engineering organization.

Get excited when something new lands on your desk, be it an interesting vulnerability, a sweet exploit, a novel agentic architecture, an unfamiliar cloud primitive, or a bug class you haven't seen before.

Love working in a developer-forward culture where your colleagues are builders who care deeply about code quality and customer satisfaction.

Reach for automation first, you'd rather build a scalable, systematic solution to a security problem than solve it manually a hundred times.

Thrive with ownership and want more of it, you prefer to drive work end-to-end, and you're energized by the autonomy — and the mentorship — that comes with being on a small, high-trust team.

Qualifications

2+ years of industry experience designing, building, or securing complex applications and cloud systems

Degree in Computer Science or a related field, equivalent training, or professional experience

Hands-on experience with several of the following: security reviews, SDLC practices, secure CI/CD, architecture reviews, threat modeling, vulnerability management, bug bounty and responsible disclosure programs

Experienced and comfortable programming in at least one language, and able to read and reason about code in Python, Typescript, Go, or Rust

Familiarity with using distributed cloud technology (AWS, GCP, Azure, Kubernetes, Docker, Terraform, etc.) and an understanding of how those technologies are secured (cloud networking, IAM, etc.)

A collaborative approach to problem solving paired with strong written and verbal communication

Not sure if you meet 100% of the qualifications? We encourage you to apply anyway. We're interested in people are excited about this opportunity and eager to grow.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $155,000 to $400,000 USD. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.