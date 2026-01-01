Engineering Manager, Issue Workflow

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model across our global hubs, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Sentry is on a mission to help developers identify and fix problems faster by powering debugging workflows for millions of engineers worldwide. Our platform ingests millions of events per second and surfaces high-value signal from that stream that developers rely on to ship confidently at scale. Our Issue Workflow surface — including alerts, issue search, and issue details — is Sentry’s highest trafficked product experience and central to how developers spend their day.

We’re looking for an Engineering Manager to lead and grow the team that shapes this core experience. This is a role for someone who thrives at the intersection of technical leadership, product sense, and team development who is ready to elevate both the system and the people who build it.

In this role you will

Lead and develop a team of engineers who build and maintain Sentry's highest-trafficked product surfaces: issue details, issue search, and alerts

Provide technical and product guidance, staying hands-on enough to review code, contribute to architecture discussions, and unblock engineers on complex problems

Define team direction and deliverables, remove blockers, and resolve conflicts

Talk to Sentry's customers to deeply understand how they use the product and where their pain points are

Set clear plans, delegate effectively, and keep execution on track

You’ll love this job if you

Are a product-minded leader who cares deeply about developer experience.

Have a strong engineering background that you use to inform and validate the team's technical decisions. You're comfortable in code and want to stay close to it.

Are excited about the intersection of AI and developer tools, and want to help define how humans and coding agents work together to find and fix problems.

Thrive in cross-functional environments, collaborating with individuals across many disciplines to deliver the best solutions possible.

Love to foster career growth of those around you, finding opportunities for team members to excel.

Qualifications

8+ years of professional engineering experience, preferably with Python, TypeScript, or similar

2+ years of engineering management experience

Experience working on a customer-facing product, ideally within developer tools or high-traffic product surfaces

Experience owning a significant product area end-to-end, from shipping new features through long-term maintenance and iteration

Excellent communication skills and an ability to articulate technical concepts and tradeoffs clearly and succinctly

Experience with scoping work, performing resource allocation, and establishing engineering milestones and delivery dates

Not sure if you meet 100% of the qualifications? We encourage you to apply anyway. We're interested in people are excited about this opportunity and eager to grow.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $220,000 - 280,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.