About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model across our global hubs, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

As a Software Engineer (Ingest) on our Client Infrastructure team, you'll collaborate with a talented group of engineers to power the systems that process millions of events every minute! You'll get hands-on with our core ingestion pipelines - including our open-source projects Relay and Symbolicator - where every line of code directly impacts developers worldwide. Imagine optimizing real-time data flows, designing bulletproof distributed systems, and pioneering new solutions that keep Sentry at the forefront of application monitoring. We build the backbone that lets developers focus on what matters most.

You'll be instrumental in building and scaling the core infrastructure that powers Sentry's data ingestion. You will tackle complex engineering challenges and contribute significantly to open-source projects that help developers worldwide.

In this role you will

Design, build, and operate globally distributed, horizontally scalable infrastructure to reliably ingest mission-critical data from customer applications

Collaborate within the Client Infrastructure team to continuously improve and evolve our data processing pipeline and the services supporting Sentry's scale

Solve intricate problems related to distributed systems, performance optimization, and high-throughput data processing

Leverage multiple programming languages and technologies (primarily Rust, alongside Python) to address critical system-level challenges

Partner with Infrastructure and Operations teams to architect and implement solutions designed to handle over a billion events daily

Ensure the correctness and maintainability of your work through comprehensive unit and integration testing, complemented by clear documentation for colleagues and customers

Contribute to the stability and operational health of our services by participating in an on-call rotation

You’ll love this job if you

Have a genuine passion for writing clean, performant, and high-quality code

Are excited about building a product designed by developers, specifically for developers like yourself

Thrive in a modern, fast-paced environment where teams iterate quickly and ship code often

Are enthusiastic about the opportunity to contribute full-time to impactful open-source projects (like our core Sentry product)

Get excited about joining an agile crew where engineers challenge and inspire each other to constantly level up

Qualifications

2+ years relevant experience

Experience in compiled programming languages (C, C++, Rust)

Experience in solving complex problems by developing high-quality, high-performance software

Thrive in an environment with minimal supervision

Passionate about the software and system design

Bonus points for experience with Python, Kafka, Redis, Postgres

Good written and spoken English communication skills

We are obliged by law to quote the minimum wage of EUR 47,400,-- gross per year for this position, in accordance with the respective collective agreement (IT-KV). The salary that Sentry offers you is adjusted to the current market situation and our starting point is EUR 81,000-- gross per year.

A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

