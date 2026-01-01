Software Engineer, New Grad (2027)

About Sentry

Software runs the world and the pace is faster than ever. Sentry helps developers fix errors and performance issues before users notice, so teams can spend less time firefighting and more time building.

Trusted by 200,000+ organizations, Sentry is today’s application monitoring standard and our team is building its AI-native future.

About the role

Ever wondered what it's actually like to build a career at a company millions of developers rely on?

Software Engineers at Sentry write real code on real projects that ship to production. No busywork, no "prove yourself first" purgatory. Just you, a team that actually trusts you, and a codebase used by millions of developers every day, including the ones building the AI tools everyone's talking about.

You'll land on either an SDK team or Ingest — and either way, you're in the critical path, not on the sidelines. SDKs are where past interns have shipped async support for our Python SDK and a faster AWS Lambda extension — real code running inside frameworks developers use every day. Ingest is the backbone: you'll get hands-on with the pipelines (including our open-source Relay and Symbolicator) that process millions of events every minute.

New grad hires are rad hires. Our onboarding is built to set you up for long-term success from day one — comprehensive training, dedicated mentorship, social events, and a built-in community of peers who started right alongside you. (There are also snacks. The good kind.)

Many of our new grads started out as interns here first — read the stories from Sentaurs who liked it enough to come back full-time.

In this role you will

Be matched with one of our SDKs, Product or Ingest teams, based on your interests and experience

Design, develop, and ship features and systems that drive real value to customers

Own projects end-to-end, from design through production

Receive ongoing feedback, coaching, and mentorship from your manager and teammates

You'll love this job if you

Want to be treated like an engineer from day one

Care about how software actually works

Are excited about where AI is taking software development and want to build in the middle of it

Want mentorship that's real, not scheduled

Like shipping things and seeing them used at scale

Qualifications

Recently completed or completing an undergraduate or graduate program in Computer Science or a related field

At least one previous internship or equivalent hands-on experience

Solid grasp of algorithms and data structures fundamentals

Comfortable using GitHub: branching, pull requests, code review, the works

Proficient in Python, JavaScript, or a similar dynamic language, picked up through internships, personal projects, or coursework

Can pick up a new language or framework quickly and run with it

Experience collaborating on an engineering project with a team (class, open source, work, it counts)

Available to start [in 2027 and able to relocate to Vienna, Austria (we'll help get you there and cover housing)

Please note the following: Visa sponsorship is considered on a case-by-case basis This is a full-time position



We are obliged by law to quote the minimum wage of EUR 43.456,-- gross per year for this position, in accordance with the respective collective agreement (IT-KV). The base salary (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is EUR €80,000.00. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit and perks programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including medical, dental and vision insurance coverage as well as temporary relocation support). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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