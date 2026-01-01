Head of Developer Experience

About Sentry

Software runs the world and the pace is faster than ever. Sentry helps developers fix errors and performance issues before users notice, so teams can spend less time firefighting and more time building.

Trusted by 100,000+ organizations, Sentry is today’s application monitoring standard and our team is building its AI-native future.

About the role

Developer experience at Sentry spans four areas: the integration and developer platform, docs, community, and DevRel. The DevEx team is responsible for how developers first encounter Sentry, how they learn to use it, and how they build on top of it — from SDK configuration docs to the Discord community to the integrations ecosystem.

This role owns all of it. We recently had our Head of DevEx depart, and we're looking for a senior leader to step in with real ownership and real scope. You'll sit in Marketing, partner closely with EPD, and have direct influence over both the product surface (the integration platform) and the team responsible for developer education, docs, and community.

In this role you will

Own strategy and execution for Sentry's integration ecosystem and developer platform APIs — working closely with EPD to define the developer-facing surface and ensure building on Sentry is a genuinely good experience

Lead the documentation function across SDK configuration docs, API reference, and tutorials — the places where developer activation actually happens or doesn't

Connect docs to the product experience: logged-in state, contextual guidance, health checks, and surfacing adoption gaps in-context, in partnership with EPD and the Docs platform team

Own Sentry's developer community across Discord, social, and events, and build the team and processes that turn engagement into measurable outcomes: signups, adoption, support deflection

Build and deliver the content and education programs — workshops, deep dives, fireside chats — that teach developers tracing, debugging, and how to actually use Sentry's full product surface

Build relationships with the builders, toolmakers, and platform partners who extend Sentry's reach

You'll love this job if you

You've shipped code and can tell when a code sample is wrong without running it — your technical credibility is real, and developers will know it

You want to own a product surface, not just produce content about it

You've built or scaled a developer community and can point to what actually moved because of it

You care about documentation as a product, not a checkbox — you have opinions about what good looks like and will hold a team to that standard

You're comfortable operating with ambiguity and resetting scope — you don't need to be told what to prioritize, and you're skeptical of complexity for its own sake

Qualifications

7+ years in developer relations, developer experience, or a closely related technical role, with at least 3 years managing people

Experience owning or deeply influencing a developer platform, integration ecosystem, or SDK surface

Track record of building developer communities that drive measurable product outcomes

Strong technical writing instincts and demonstrated experience raising the bar on documentation quality

Observability, monitoring, or developer tooling background is a plus

The base salary range that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $220,000 to $300,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

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